Photos/Video: Julianne Moore Stars in First Look at Netflix's SIRENS

Netflix has revealed the official trailer and new images for its upcoming five-episode limited series Sirens, starring Academy Award-winning actress Julianne Moore, Meghann Fahy, and Milly Alcock. The female-driven, dark comedy limited series, created by Emmy-nominated writer and showrunner Molly Smith Metzler (Maid), will premiere on May 22, 2025.

Devon thinks her sister Simone has a really creepy relationship with her new boss, the enigmatic socialite Michaela Kell. Michaela’s cult-ish life of luxury is like a drug to Simone, and Devon has decided it’s time for an intervention, but she has no idea what a formidable opponent Michaela will be. Told over the course of one explosive weekend at The Kells’ lavish island estate, Sirens is an incisive, sexy, and darkly funny exploration of women, power, and class. The series also stars Emmy-nominated actor Kevin Bacon, Glenn Howerton, Bill Camp, and Felix Solis.

Sirens is the first series from Metzler’s creative partnership with Netflix and is based on her play Elemeno Pea, which she wrote at The Juilliard School. 2021’s acclaimed limited series Maid was Metzler’s first project with Netflix.

