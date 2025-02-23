Photos: THE FATHER WHO STAYED Opens at AMT Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Father Who Stayed, an award-winning, music-driven feature film conceived, written, and directed by Billboard-charting singer-songwriter and acclaimed filmmaker Jeremy Schonfeld, made a major splash at its SOLD OUT NY premiere on Saturday, February 22, 2025, at the AMT Theater, located at 354 W. 45th St. Due to overwhelming demand and excitement, an additional screening was added to accommodate the high volume of attendees, with both screenings selling out quickly.

The film boasts an all-star cast, including Canadian stage and screen actor Christian Campbell (Trick, Reefer Madness), Tony Award nominee and Grammy Award Winner Shoshana Bean (Hell's Kitchen), Grammy Award-Winning and Pulitzer-nominee Rinde Eckert, and Blaine Alden Krauss from the Tony Award-winning Hamilton. The talented ensemble also features Dimitri Archip, Will Bryant, Sarah-Jane Casey, Stephen Clair, Ryan Dunn, Kelly Ellenwood, Jennifer Malenke, Annalise McCoy, Mike Merenda, Donna Mikkleson, America Olivo-Campbell, Daniel Rowan-Lyons, Gus Schonfeld, Caroline Sottile, Melvin Tunstall III, Ruth Ungar, and Reji Woods.

The production team behind the New York City premiere included Y. Dolly Fox, Chris Burney, Nico Hughes, and Michael T. Clarkston in collaboration with YD Fox Entertainment, AMT Theater, and Playwright Celtic Pub.

The creative team behind The Father Who Stayed includes Jeremy Schonfeld (Composer, Writer, Director), Rob Featherstone (Cinematographer), Benjamin Lieber (Editor), Will Bryant (Music Production), Lucas Millard (Color), Ian Hutton (Post Sound Production), Bottomless Well (Post Production Hub), Lexis Berlin (Assistant Camera), Dennis Brady (1st Assistant Camera), Drew Soleiman (Production Assistant), Alexander Thomas (Production Assistant), and Tara Latorre (Producer).

A fresh and innovative take on musical filmmaking, The Father Who Stayed focuses on community support and collaboration to tell a deeply emotional story of life, love, and loss. The film draws from the real-life story of a single father mourning the loss of his daughter Emily Rose and explores broader themes of life, death, and the afterlife in America. Filmed in Beacon, NY, the movie is both a personal journey and a universal narrative that promotes candid discussions on grief, healing, and the importance of community.

With its emotionally powerful storytelling and captivating soundtrack, featuring 27 original songs written by Jeremy Schonfeld, The Father Who Stayed has made a mark on the festival circuit, winning seven awards, including five for Best Original Score and Best Original Song from prestigious festivals like the Seattle Film Festival, The Global Music Awards, The Care Awards, The Synergy Film Festival, and the Bridges International Film Festival.

Following the success of the NY premiere, The Father Who Stayed team is gearing up for a national tour. The tour will bring the film to communities across the country, encouraging continued conversations on the themes of love, grief, healing, and the power of shared human experience.

Jeremy Schonfeld's captivating soundtrack will soon be available to the public, with a special release event planned for next month. The film’s iconic song, "House of Love," performed by Shoshana Bean, has already achieved significant success, featuring prominently in charitable initiatives such as Broadway’s Defining Inequality concert and serving as the title track for the New York Gay Men's Chorus Christmas event, The Holiday House of Love. Additionally, the electrifying dance remix of “House of Love,” featuring Blaine Alden Krauss, has become a hit on the NYC club scene and is currently featured as this year's Broadway Dreams Foundation theme, with performances by students and faculty worldwide.

To continue the spirit of collaboration and community seen in the making of The Father Who Stayed, the film is actively seeking support for its upcoming national tour. Visit the website to learn more and contribute to this groundbreaking project.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

