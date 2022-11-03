Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Selena Gomez Hits the Red Carpet For MY MIND & ME Documentary Premiere

The new documentary will begin streaming tomorrow, November 4, on Apple TV+.

Nov. 03, 2022  

The World Premiere of Apple Original Films' SELENA GOMEZ: MY MIND & ME will open the 36th edition of AFI FEST on Wednesday, November 2.

After years in the limelight, Selena Gomez achieves unimaginable stardom. But just as she reaches a new peak, an unexpected turn pulls her into darkness. This uniquely raw and intimate documentary spans her six-year journey into a new light.

The documentary is an Apple Original Film, produced by Lighthouse Management + Media and Interscope Films.

The documentary was directed by Alek Keshishian and produced by Alek Keshishian, Michelle An, Katherine LeBlond, Aleen Keshishian, Zack Morgenroth, Stephanie Meurer and Caitlin Daley. My Mind & Me was executive produced by John Janick and Steve Berman.

Photos: Eric Charbonneau

Catie Daley, Producer, Katherine LeBlond, Producer, Aleen Keshishian, Producer, John Janick, Co-Executive Producer, CEO of Interscope Records, Selena Gomez, Steve Berman, Co-Executive Producer, Interscope Vice Chairman, Michelle An, Producer, EVP/Head of Visual Content at Interscope Records, Alek Keshishian, Director, and Paul Marchand, Writer/Co-Executive Producer

John Janick, Co-Executive Producer, CEO of Interscope Records, and Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez and Aleen Keshishian, Producer

lek Keshishian, Director, and Selena Gomez

Alek Keshishian, Director, and Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez

Paul Marchand, Writer/Co-Executive Producer



