Photos: Selena Gomez Hits the Red Carpet For MY MIND & ME Documentary Premiere

The World Premiere of Apple Original Films' SELENA GOMEZ: MY MIND & ME will open the 36th edition of AFI FEST on Wednesday, November 2.

After years in the limelight, Selena Gomez achieves unimaginable stardom. But just as she reaches a new peak, an unexpected turn pulls her into darkness. This uniquely raw and intimate documentary spans her six-year journey into a new light.

The documentary is an Apple Original Film, produced by Lighthouse Management + Media and Interscope Films.

The documentary was directed by Alek Keshishian and produced by Alek Keshishian, Michelle An, Katherine LeBlond, Aleen Keshishian, Zack Morgenroth, Stephanie Meurer and Caitlin Daley. My Mind & Me was executive produced by John Janick and Steve Berman.

Photos: Eric Charbonneau