Photos: Regé-Jean Page Narrates Netflix's SURVIVING PARADISE: A FAMILY TALE First Look

Netflix has released a first look at Surviving Paradise: A Family Tale. The new film is set to be released on March 3, 2022. The film features narration by Regé-Jean Page.

Surviving Paradise explores the Okavango Delta, a vast oasis, isolated from the rest of the world by unforgiving desert. It's also a refuge, built and maintained daily by its inhabitants; in return, it caters for their every need. Big cats may appear to reign here, but in reality, the fate of every creature, great and small, is intertwined.

This film explores the blueprints for building the perfect world, managing it sustainably, and maintaining it - despite extremes of drought, famine, and flood. Most crucially, it spotlights those passing the secret formula on to their descendents, who will find it harder than ever before to keep their Eden intact.