Photos: New Photos From FIND HER Psychological Thriller Film

New Photos From FIND HER Psychological Thriller Film

The film was recently filmed in Florida and Louisiana.

Dec. 29, 2021  

New photos from the upcoming psychological thriller, Find Her, have been released.

The noir stars Nick McCallum (Burning Kentucky), Richard Gunn (Clemency), Stelio Savante, (Running For Grace), Rebecca Lines (The Falcon And The Winter Soldier), Anais Lilit (The Walking Dead: Red Machete), Randall Gonzalez (Greenland), John James (Axcellerator), Mary Drew Ahrens, John Daniel Gates and G. Andrew Ahrens who also serves as producer.

Filmed in Louisiana and Florida, Find Her was directed by Nick McCallum from his own script with Emmy award winning director of photography, Evan Zissimopulos providing the cinematography.

In the film, Isaiah Slade, a mysterious ex cop with an addiction to uppers, arrives in a small town searching for answers to a murdered ranch owner and his still missing daughter. Slowly it becomes clear that he has his own personal agenda to finding the truth.

Stelio Savante

Richard Gunn

Nick McCallum

Nick McCallum

Anais Lilit


