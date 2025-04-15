Photos: First Look at Apple TV+ Series SMOKE Starring Taron Egerton

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Apple TV+ has unveiled a first look at the new crime drama “Smoke,” starring and executive produced by Taron Egerton and created by Dennis Lehane. The nine-episode series premieres globally on Apple TV+ on Friday, June 27, 2025 with the first two episodes, followed by new episodes every Friday through August 8, 2025.

Inspired by true events, “Smoke” follows a troubled detective and an enigmatic arson investigator as they pursue the trails of two serial arsonists.

Starring Egerton as arson investigator Dave Gudsen and Emmy Award nominee Jurnee Smollett as police detective ‘Michelle Calderone,’ the cast of Smoke also features Rafe Spall, Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine, Hannah Emily Anderson, Emmy Award nominee Anna Chlumsky, Adina Porter, Academy Award and Emmy Award nominee Greg Kinnear, and Emmy Award winner John Leguizamo.

Hailing from Apple Studios, “Smoke” is created by Lehane, who also serves as writer and executive producer. Egerton executive produces alongside Richard Plepler on behalf of EDEN Productions and Bradley Thomas and Dan Friedkin through Imperative Entertainment as well as Kari Skogland, Joe Chappelle and Jane Bartelme.

The fictional series is inspired by truth.media’s acclaimed “Firebug” podcast, which was hosted by the Oscar and Emmy-winning Kary Antholis, who executive produces for Crime Story Media, LLC. Emmy Award winner Marc Smerling serves as executive producer for Truth Podcasting Corp. Series directors include Skogland, Chappelle, and Jim McKay.

