Photos: Bravo Debuts SUMMER HOUSE Season Seven Cast Photos

Bravo is heading back to the Hamptons for season seven of “Summer House.”

Jan. 12, 2023  

The temperature isn't the only thing heating up this Summer! Bravo is heading back to the Hamptons for season seven of "Summer House."

Check out new portrait photos of the cast, including returning cast members Lindsay Hubbard, Paige DeSorbo, Kyle Cooke, Amanda Batula, Carl Radke, Danielle Olivera, Ciara Miller, and Mya Allen. The housemates are joined by new friends Samantha Feher and Chris Leoni.

The housemates are back to their regular routine of hustling during the week in NYC and spending their weekends out East with epic parties, dramatic love triangles and of course, rosé all day. However, engagements, relationships, and business get in the way of long-standing friendships.

Check back soon for the official season trailer. Watch the Summer House season seven sneak peek here.

Photo by: Sasha IsraelBravo

Kyle Cooke

Amanda Batula

Ciara Miller

Mya Allen

Paige DeSorbo

Danielle Olivera

Lindsay Hubbard

Carl Radke

Gabby Prescod

Samantha Feher

Chris Leoni

Paige DeSorbo, Ciara Miller, Carl Radke, Lindsay Hubbard, Amanda Bakula, Kyle Cooke, Danielle Olivera, Gabby Prescod, Chris Leoni, Mya Allen, Samantha Feher



