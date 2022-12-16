Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Bravo Shares First Look at SUMMER HOUSE Season Seven

A premiere date for the new season has yet to be released.

Dec. 16, 2022  

The temperature isn't the only thing heating up this Summer! Bravo is heading back to the Hamptons for season seven of "Summer House." A premiere date for the new season has yet to be released.

Returning this summer are Lindsay Hubbard, Paige DeSorbo, Kyle Cooke, Amanda Batula, Carl Radke, Danielle Olivera, Mya Allen, and Ciara Miller. New additions to the house have yet to be officially announced.

"Summer House" is produced by Truly Original, with Steven Weinstock, Glenda Hersh, Lauren Eskelin, Jamie Jakimo, Trish Gold and Maggie Langtry serving as Executive Producers, and by Left Hook Media, with Matt Odgers and Scott Teti as Executive Producers. Sean Clifford also serves as Executive Producer.

Bravo is the premier lifestyle and entertainment brand that drives cultural conversation around its high-quality, interactive original content across all platforms. The network features a diverse slate of original programming, including Emmy Award-winning "Top Chef" and "Project Runway," along with fan favorites "Vanderpump Rules," "Below Deck," "Southern Charm," and the highly popular "Million Dollar Listing" and "The Real Housewives" franchises.

Bravo also boasts the only live late-night talk show on television with the critically acclaimed "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen," which has become a nightly destination for A-list celebrities. Bravo is part of the NBCUniversal Television and Streaming portfolio, which includes NBCU's broadcast, cable, and streaming platforms: NBC, Bravo, E!, Oxygen, SYFY, Universal Kids, USA Network, and Peacock. For more information, visit BravoTV.com.

Watch a preview of the new season here:




