VIDEO: Bravo Shares First Look at SUMMER HOUSE Season Seven

The temperature isn't the only thing heating up this Summer! Bravo is heading back to the Hamptons for season seven of "Summer House." A premiere date for the new season has yet to be released.

Returning this summer are Lindsay Hubbard, Paige DeSorbo, Kyle Cooke, Amanda Batula, Carl Radke, Danielle Olivera, Mya Allen, and Ciara Miller. New additions to the house have yet to be officially announced.

"Summer House" is produced by Truly Original, with Steven Weinstock, Glenda Hersh, Lauren Eskelin, Jamie Jakimo, Trish Gold and Maggie Langtry serving as Executive Producers, and by Left Hook Media, with Matt Odgers and Scott Teti as Executive Producers. Sean Clifford also serves as Executive Producer.

Watch a preview of the new season here: