Photos: Betty Gilpin, Bradley Whitford, & More in DEATH BY LIGHTNING Series

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



New first-look photos have been released for Netflix's Death by Lightning, a new limited series that brings to life the epic and stranger-than-fiction true story of President James Garfield. The four-episode series will hit Netflix on November 6, 2025.

Death by Lightning follows Garfield, the reluctant 20th president of the United States, and his greatest admirer, Charles Guiteau, the man who would come to kill him. The series stars Michael Shannon and Matthew Macfadyen as Garfield and Guiteau, respectively, with a cast that also includes Nick Offerman, Bradley Whitford, Shea Whigham, and Oh, Mary! star Betty Gilpin.

Guest stars include Alistair Petrie, Archie Fisher, Barry Shabaka Henley, Ben Miles, Kyle Soller, Laura Marcus, Paula Malcomson, Shaun Parkes, Tuppence Middleton, Vondie Curtis Hall, and Željko Ivanek.

Death by Lightning is created, written, and executive produced by Mike Makowsky, with David Benioff and D.B. Weiss and Bernie Caulfield also serving as executive producers. Matt Ross directs and executive produces.

Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman previously adapted the same subject material in their 1990 off-Broadway musical Assassins, in which Guiteau is featured as a character. Jonathan Hadary, Henry Goodman, and Will Swenson are among the actors who have played Guiteau in major productions.

Photo credit: Larry Horricks/Netflix