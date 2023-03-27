Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photo: THE HUNGER GAMES: THE BALLAD OF SONGBIRDS & SNAKES Poster Revealed

The Hunger Games prequel is set to hit theaters on November 17.

Mar. 27, 2023  

Experience the story of THE HUNGER GAMES - 64 years before Katniss Everdeen volunteered as tribute, and decades before Coriolanus Snow became the tyrannical President of Panem.

Check out the first poster for the highly-anticipated THE HUNGER GAMES: THE BALLAD OF SONGBIRDS & SNAKES, which is set to hit theaters on November 17. The film stars West Side Story star Rachel Zegler.

THE HUNGER GAMES: THE BALLAD OF SONGBIRDS & SNAKES follows a young Coriolanus (Tom Blyth) who is the last hope for his failing lineage, the once-proud Snow family that has fallen from grace in a post-war Capitol.

With his livelihood threatened, Snow is reluctantly assigned to mentor Lucy Gray Baird (Rachel Zegler), a tribute from the impoverished District 12. But after Lucy Gray's charm captivates the audience of Panem, Snow sees an opportunity to shift their fates.

With everything he has worked for hanging in the balance, Snow unites with Lucy Gray to turn the odds in their favor. Battling his instincts for both good and evil, Snow sets out on a race against time to survive and reveal if he will ultimately become a songbird or a snake.

The film also stars Peter Dinklage, Hunter Schafer, Josh Andrés Rivera, Jason Schwartzman, and Viola Davis.

Check out the poster here:

