Photo: New Look at Joaquin Phoenix in JOKER Musical Sequel With Lady Gaga

A new look at Oscar winner Joaquin Phoenix in the upcoming musical sequel to Joker has been revealed.

Director Todd Phillips posted a new still from the upcoming movie on Instagram, celebrating four years since the original film's release and one year until the sequel's release.

Oscar-nominated director Todd Phillips, who also produced the 2019 A Star Is Born, directs the screenplay he co-wrote with Scott Silver. While it is confirmed that the movie will be a musical, no details on the film's music have been revealed.

In the Batman canon, Quinn begins her journey as Dr. Harleen Quinzel, an Arkham Asylum therapist who falls in love with Joker and joins him as his oft-abused love interest and villainous sidekick. Todd Phillips' original 2019 film left the film's central character, Arthur Fleck/Joker in the care Arkham State Hospital.

The sequel's subtitle Folie à deux, is a term referencing mental illness affecting two or more persons.

The new photo shows Joaquin as Phoenix in what is assumed to be the Arkham State Hospital, a world of grey surrounded by colorful umbrellas.

Check out the new photo of Joaquin Phoenix in Joker: Folie à Deux, plus previously released photos of Phoenix and Lady Gaga in the film, here: