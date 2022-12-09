Photo: New 80 FOR BRADY Film Poster Released
The film is set to be released in theaters on February 3, 2023.
The official film poster for 80 FOR BRADY has been released, featuring Rita Moreno, Billy Porter, and more! The film is set to be released in theaters on February 3, 2023.
80 FOR BRADY is inspired by the true story of four best friends living life to the fullest when they take a WILD trip to the 2017 SUPER BOWL LI to see their hero Tom Brady play.
Also starring in the film is Academy Award nominee Lily Tomlin, Academy Award winner Jane Fonda, and Academy Award winner Sally Field, with 7-time SUPER BOWL Champion and producer Tom Brady.
The cast also includes Rob Corddry, Alex Moffat, Guy Fieri, Harry Hamlin, Bob Balaban, Glynn Turman, Sara Gilbert, Jimmy O. Yang, Ron Funches, and Matt Lauria.
Photos: Netflix Shares New MATILDA THE MUSICAL Film Stills
December 9, 2022
A brand new take on the Tony and Olivier award-winning musical, Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical tells the story of an extraordinary girl, with a vivid imagination. Check out new stills from the film now, featuring a first look at photos of songs like 'Naughty,' 'Bruce,' 'Revolting Children,' and more.
VIDEO: H.E.R. & Josh Groban Discuss Making BEAUTY & THE BEAST: A 30TH CELEBRATION
December 9, 2022
ABC has released a new featurette for Beauty & the Beast: A 30th Celebration, featuring H.E.R. and Josh Groban discussing the making of the special. The new featurette also features the two of them in the recording studio and a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the live action portion of the special. Watch the new video now!
How to Watch MATILDA THE MUSICAL Movie on Netflix & In Movie Theaters
December 9, 2022
A brand new take on the Tony and Olivier award-winning musical. Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical tells the story of an extraordinary girl, with a vivid imagination, who dares to take a stand to change her story with miraculous results. Find out how you can watch Matilda the Musical in movie theaters or on Netflix!
Spotify Releases Final Live at Electric Lady EP Of The Year Featuring Indie-Pop Band Whitney
December 8, 2022
To conclude this year’s series, Indie-pop band Whitney will release an eight-track EP featuring re-imagined versions of several of their top hits, including, “BLUE,” “Giving Up,” “MEMORY,” “No Woman,” “REAL LOVE,” “TWIRL,” and “Valleys,” as well as a cover of Beach House’s “Other People.”
VIDEO: Taylor Swift Shares 'All Too Well' Short Film Behind-the- Scenes Video With Sadie Sink & Dylan O'Brien
December 8, 2022
Taylor Swift has released a behind-the-scenes look at her 'All Too Well' short film, which she starred in and directed. The video also features her co-stars, Sadie Sink and Dylan O'Brien. The release is part of Swift's current efforts to re-record her music catalogue in order to own her own masters. Watch the new video now!
