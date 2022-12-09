Photo: New 80 FOR BRADY Film Poster Released

The official film poster for 80 FOR BRADY has been released, featuring Rita Moreno, Billy Porter, and more! The film is set to be released in theaters on February 3, 2023.

80 FOR BRADY is inspired by the true story of four best friends living life to the fullest when they take a WILD trip to the 2017 SUPER BOWL LI to see their hero Tom Brady play.

Also starring in the film is Academy Award nominee Lily Tomlin, Academy Award winner Jane Fonda, and Academy Award winner Sally Field, with 7-time SUPER BOWL Champion and producer Tom Brady.

The cast also includes Rob Corddry, Alex Moffat, Guy Fieri, Harry Hamlin, Bob Balaban, Glynn Turman, Sara Gilbert, Jimmy O. Yang, Ron Funches, and Matt Lauria.