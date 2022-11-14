Photo: Netflix Shares THE PALE BLUE EYE Starring Christian Bale Film Poster

Netflix has released the poster for The Pale Blue Eye starring Christian Bale. The film will be released in theaters on December 23 and will stream on Netflix on January 6.

"It allowed me to do three things: make a film that's a whodunit; tell a father-and-son love story - a kinship between two men who are loners, who live on the margins of society; and then of course, this could serve as a Poe origin story," said Scott Cooper.

West Point, 1830. In the early hours of a gray winter morning, a cadet is found dead. But after the body arrives at the morgue, tragedy becomes savagery when it's discovered that the young man's heart has been skillfully removed. Fearing irreparable damage to the fledgling military academy, its leaders turn to a local detective, Augustus Landor (Christian Bale), to solve the murder.

Stymied by the cadets' code of silence, Landor enlists the help of one of their own to pursue the case, an eccentric cadet with a disdain for the rigors of the military and a penchant for poetry-a young man named Edgar Allan Poe (Harry Melling).

The cast also includes Harry Melling, Gillian Anderson, Lucy Boynton, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Toby Jones, Harry Lawtey, Simon McBurney, Hadley Robinson, Timothy Spall, Joey Brooks, Brennan Cook, Gideon Glick, Fred Hechinger, Matt Helm, Jack Irving, Steven Maier, Charlie Tahan and Robert Duvall.

Check out the new key art here: