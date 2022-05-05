Photo: Netflix Shares First Look From BLOCKBUSTER Series

Netflix has debuted a first look photo of Randall Park and Melissa Fumero on the set of the upcoming comedy series BLOCKBUSTER.

Later tonight, Randall Park, Melissa Fumero, JB Smoove and Tyler Alvarez will be competing against each other in a Movie Trivia Happy Hour event out of Netflix is a Joke: The Festival.

The cast also includes Madeleine Arthur, Olga Merediz, JB Smoove and Kamaia Fairburn.

The film is an ensemble comedy that takes place in the last Blockbuster Video in America, that explores what it takes - and more specifically who it takes - for a small business to succeed against all odds.

Blockbuster is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group. The series is created by Vanessa Ramos (Superstore, Brooklyn Nine-Nine) with David Caspe (Happy Endings, Black Monday) and Jackie Clarke (Superstore, Happy Endings) also serving as writers/executive producers. John Davis and John Fox also executive produce for Davis Entertainment (Jungle Cruise).