Photo Flash: Get a First Look at John Legend, Brad Paisley, and More Performing During MACY'S 4TH OF JULY FIREWORKS SPECTACULAR

NBC's annual "Macy's 4th of July Fireworks® Spectacular" returns for a dazzling night of fireworks and star-studded musical performances with a two-hour live telecast starting at 8 p.m. NBC News' "TODAY" anchors Craig Melvin and Dylan Dreyer will co-host the evening, featuring performances by Black Eyed Peas, The Killers, Lady A, John Legend, Tim McGraw, Brad Paisley and National Youth Poet L­­aureate Amanda Gorman.

The "Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular" telecast is a production of Universal Television in association with Macy's. It is produced by Brad Lachman Productions with Lachman serving as executive producer. Bill Bracken is a co-executive producer.

