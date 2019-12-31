Photo Flash: Ali Ewoldt and Emily Borromeo Star In Comedy Short, THE CACTUS

Ali Ewoldt (The Phantom of the Opera, Les Miserables) and Emily Borromeo (School of Rock, Broadway Bounty Hunter) star in The Cactus, an original comedy short written by Ms. Ewoldt and Jessica Wu (Miss Saigon, A Chorus Line).

A Bev's Girl Films and Cut&Dry Films co-production, The Cactus is helmed by Garth Kravits (The Drowsy Chaperone, Gettin' the Band Back Together). The Cactus shows us just how much 'fun' it is to be with family for the holidays.

The Cactus is produced by Jessica Wu, Ali Ewoldt, Garth Kravits, and Lia Chang. Helmed and lensed by Garth Kravits, the production team also includes 1st AD Eric Elizaga, 2nd AD Jessica Wu, Set PAs Yuko Kudo and Déa Julien, Hair/Makeup by Sammi Price. The Cactus was edited by Garth Kravits and Jessica Wu. Scroll down to watch the video and check out behind-the-scenes photos from the shoot.

The Cactus is dedicated to the loving memory of Ms. Ewoldt's cousin Edgar Alberto Anolin.

