Photo Flash: AMC Shares First-Look Photos for DISPATCHES FROM ELSEWHERE

AMC's original anthology series Dispatches from Elsewhere, created by and starring Jason Segel (How I Met Your Mother, Forgetting Sarah Marshall), will debut with a two-night premiere event on Sunday, March 1 and Monday, March 2, 2020. The premiere episode will air Sunday, March 1 at 10:00 p.m. ET/9c following The Walking Dead with the second episode airing the next night in the series' regular time slot on Monday, March 2 at 10pm ET/9c, following Better Call Saul.

See the first-look photos below!

Starring alongside Segel are Academy® and Emmy Award®-winner Sally Field (Maniac, Lincoln), Academy Award®-nominee Richard E. Grant (Can You Ever Forgive Me?), multi-Grammy Award®-winner André Benjamin (American Crime) and Eve Lindley (Mr. Robot).

The ten-hour series is centered around four ordinary people who feel there's something missing in their lives, but they can't quite put their finger on what it is. This diverse foursome is brought together by chance - or perhaps it's by design - when they stumble onto a puzzle hiding just behind the veil of everyday life. As they begin to accept the mysterious 'Dispatches from Elsewhere' challenges, they come to find that the mystery winds deeper than they imagined, and their eyes are opened to a world of possibility and magic.

Shot in Philadelphia, the AMC Studios production is executive produced by Segel, along with Academy Award®-winner Scott Rudin (Lady Bird, Fences), showrunner Mark Friedman (Wayward Pines), Academy Award®-nominee Garrett Basch (My Dinner with Hervé, The Night Of), Academy Award®-nominee Eli Bush (Lady Bird, Isle of Dogs), Jeff Freilich (Lodge 49, Grace and Frankie) and Alethea Jones (Queen America, Lodge 49).





