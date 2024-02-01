Photo: BEETLEJUICE 2 Poster Reveals Official Title & Release Date Confirmation

"Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" will be released in September.

By: Feb. 01, 2024

BEETLEJUICE
Photo: BEETLEJUICE 2 Poster Reveals Official Title & Release Date Confirmation

The first poster for the Beetlejuice sequel has been revealed.

Beetlejuice 2, the long-awaited sequel to the classic 1988 comedy, is officially titled "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice."

The highly-anticipated sequel will premiere in theaters on September 6, 2024. Plot details are still being kept under wraps. 

Tim Burton confirmed that the movie wrapped filming in November. The film had two days of filming left before the SAG-AFTRA strike stopped production. Deadline confirms that the production delay will not affect the film's release date.

Michael Keaton will be returning in the title role, with Winona Ryder returning as Lydia Deetz and Catherine O'Hara returning as Delia Deetz. Wednesday star Jenna Ortega is set to join the cast as Lydia's daughter. Willem Dafoe and Justin Theroux will play unspecified characters and Monica Bellucci will appear as Beetlejuice's wife. 

The film's script is by Mike Vukadinovich, along with earlier drafts by Seth Grahame-Smith and David Katzenberg. Katzenberg and Grahame-Smith will produce. Tim Burton returns as director.

Directed by Burton and distributed by Warner Bros., the first BEELTLEJUICE film revolved around a recently deceased young couple who become ghosts haunting their former home and an obnoxious, devious "bio-exorcist" named Beetlejuice from the underworld who tries to scare away the new inhabitants permanently.

Beetlejuice had a history making run on Broadway - following the release of the musicals original Broadway cast recording and TONY AWARDS appearance, the box office exploded, MAKING IT the surprise hit of the 2018/2019 season.

Beetlejuice's TONY AWARDS performance has gone on to be the most watched musical number from the broadcast with over 4,052,427 views. Beetlejuice became a sensation with fans everywhere including on Tiktok, which lead to an additional burst of ticket sales from a new audience for Broadway, making the musical one of the top grossing shows on Broadway, going on to break the Winter Garden box office record.

The smash hit musical Beetlejuice played 366 performances at the Winter Garden Theatre on Broadway before being shuttered with the rest of Broadway on March 12, 2020. It then re-opened at the Marquis Theatre in 2022, where is continued to play 313 regular performances, for a total of 679 Broadway performances.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos



