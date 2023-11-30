BEETLEJUICE 2 Wraps Filming, Tim Burton Confirms

Beetlejuice 2, the long-awaited sequel to the classic 1988 comedy, will premiere in theaters on September 6, 2024.

By: Nov. 30, 2023

POPULAR

Every Broadway Actor in THE GILDED AGE Season Two Photo 1 Every Broadway Actor in THE GILDED AGE Season Two
Broadway Streaming Guide: Holidays 2023 - Where to Watch WHITE CHRISTMAS, THE MUPPET CHRIS Photo 2 Broadway Streaming Guide: Holidays 2023 - What to Watch!
Interview: How WISH Adds to the Legacy of Disney Musicals Photo 3 Interview: How WISH Adds to the Legacy of Disney Musicals
Jeremy Jordan, Daphne Rubin-Vega & More Join HAZBIN HOTEL Musical Series Photo 4 Jeremy Jordan, Daphne Rubin-Vega & More Join HAZBIN HOTEL Musical Series

BEETLEJUICE
Click Here for More on BEETLEJUICE
BEETLEJUICE 2 Wraps Filming, Tim Burton Confirms

Tim Burton has confirmed that he has wrapped filming on Beetlejuice 2.

"Just finished shooting Beetlejuice. Thank you to everyone involved," Burton posted to Instagram.

Beetlejuice 2, the long-awaited sequel to the classic 1988 comedy, will premiere in theaters on September 6, 2024. Plot details are bein kept under wraps. 

The film had two days of filming left before the SAG-AFTRA strike stopped production. Deadline confirms that the production delay will not affect the film's release date.

Michael Keaton will be returning in the title role, with Winona Ryder returning as Lydia Deetz and Catherine O'Hara returning as Delia Deetz. Wednesday star Jenna Ortega is set to join the cast as Lydia's daughter. Willem Dafoe and Justin Theroux will play unspecified characters and Monica Bellucci will appear as Beetlejuice's wife. 

The film's script is by Mike Vukadinovich, along with earlier drafts by Seth Grahame-Smith and David Katzenberg. Katzenberg and Grahame-Smith will produce. Tim Burton returns as director.

Directed by Burton and distributed by Warner Bros., the first BEELTLEJUICE film revolved around a recently deceased young couple who become ghosts haunting their former home and an obnoxious, devious "bio-exorcist" named Beetlejuice from the underworld who tries to scare away the new inhabitants permanently.

Beetlejuice had a history making run on Broadway - following the release of the musicals original Broadway cast recording and TONY AWARDS appearance, the box office exploded, MAKING IT the surprise hit of the 2018/2019 season.

Beetlejuice's TONY AWARDS performance has gone on to be the most watched musical number from the broadcast with over 4,052,427 views. Beetlejuice became a sensation with fans everywhere including on Tiktok, which lead to an additional burst of ticket sales from a new audience for Broadway, making the musical one of the top grossing shows on Broadway, going on to break the Winter Garden box office record.

The smash hit musical Beetlejuice played 366 performances at the Winter Garden Theatre on Broadway before being shuttered with the rest of Broadway on March 12, 2020. It then re-opened at the Marquis Theatre in 2022, where is continued to play 313 regular performances, for a total of 679 Broadway performances.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tim Burton (@timburton)

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos



Next On Stage
Tune In


RELATED STORIES

1
BEETLEJUICE 2 to Debut in Theaters in 2024 With Ortega, Ryder & Keaton Photo
BEETLEJUICE 2 to Debut in Theaters in 2024 With Ortega, Ryder & Keaton

Beetlejuice 2, the long-awaited sequel to the classic 1988 comedy, will premiere in theaters in 2024. Michael Keaton will be returning in the title role, with Winona Ryder returning as Lydia Deetz. Wednesday star Jenna Ortega and Justin Theroux have also joined the cast. The film's script is by Mike Vukadinovich.

2
BEETLEJUICE to Debut Aboard Newest Norwegian Cruise Line Ship Photo
BEETLEJUICE to Debut Aboard Newest Norwegian Cruise Line Ship

Norwegian Cruise Line has announced “Beetlejuice” The Musical as the headline production aboard its newest groundbreaking ship, Norwegian Viva!

3
Jenna Ortega In Talks to Join BEETLEJUICE Sequel Photo
Jenna Ortega In Talks to Join BEETLEJUICE Sequel

Jenna Ortega is in talks to reunite with Tim Burton on the Beetlejuice sequel. Ortega would play Lydia's daughter in Beetlejuice 2. Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder are also expected to return as Beetlejuice and Lydia, respectively, with Burton at the helm.

4
Video: BEETLEJUICE Takes its Final Bow On Broadway Photo
Video: BEETLEJUICE Takes its Final Bow On Broadway

The beloved musical adaptation of BEETLEJUICE ended its Broadway run this weekend after 679 performances on Broadway. See video from the show's final performance featuring a sell-out crowd of devoted fans, an appearance from the show's Tony-winning director Alex Timbers, and a very grateful cast.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

Taylor Armstrong Not Returning to REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ORANGE COUNTY For Season 18Taylor Armstrong Not Returning to REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ORANGE COUNTY For Season 18
Video: Watch the New Trailer For NIGHT SWIM With Wyatt Russell, Kerry Condon & MoreVideo: Watch the New Trailer For NIGHT SWIM With Wyatt Russell, Kerry Condon & More
Frontier Ruckus Announces New Album 'On the Northline'Frontier Ruckus Announces New Album 'On the Northline'
Interview: Shoshana Bean on 'Coming Home' to The Apollo Theatre For Holiday ConcertInterview: Shoshana Bean on 'Coming Home' to The Apollo Theatre For Holiday Concert

Videos

Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS Video
Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS
Watch the 'Mooned' MIGRATION Short Video
Watch the 'Mooned' MIGRATION Short
Watch Betty Buckley In the IMAGINARY Horror Movie Trailer Video
Watch Betty Buckley In the IMAGINARY Horror Movie Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central THE BOOK OF MORMON
HADESTOWN
SOME LIKE IT HOT
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
MJ THE MUSICAL
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!