Photo: ABC Launches AMERICAN IDOL Season 21 First Look

"American Idol," the iconic series that revolutionized the television landscape by pioneering the music competition genre, returns to airwaves for season six on ABC. Music industry forces and superstar judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie help determine who America will ultimately vote to become the next singing sensation.

Emmy® Award-winning host and producer Ryan Seacrest hosts the beloved competition series airing SUNDAY, FEB. 19 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC and will be available the next day on Hulu.

"American Idol" is produced by Fremantle and 19 Entertainment, a part of Sony Pictures Television. Executive producers include Megan Michaels Wolflick, also serving as showrunner, and Fremantle's Jennifer Mullin, with Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman serving as executive producers for 19 Entertainment. Fremantle distributes the series worldwide.