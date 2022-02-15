Phish Announce Spring & Summer 2022 Tour Dates

Phish has announced plans for North American spring and summer tour, set to get underway on May 27-29 with a three-night Memorial Day weekend stand at Orange Beach, AL's The Amphitheater at the Wharf and culminating with the band's first four-night Labor Day weekend run at Commerce City, CO's Dick's Sporting Goods Park on September 1-4.

The tour includes multi-night stands in Charleston, SC (May 31-June 1), Noblesville, IN (June 3-5), Mansfield, MA (July 14-15), Philadelphia, PA (July 19-20), Bethel, NY (July 22-23), Wantagh, NY (July 26-27), Columbia, MD (July 30-31), Atlantic City, NJ (August 5-7), and East Troy, WI (August 12-14).

A ticket request period for all newly announced shows is now underway here and will continue through Friday, February 25 at 12 noon (ET). All remaining tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, March 4 at 10 am (ET). In addition, travel packages for the Bethel, Atlantic City, East Troy, and Commerce City runs will go on sale Thursday, March 3 at 10 am (local), exclusively here.

Phish will take to the stage later this month with Phish: Riviera Maya, a sold-out concert vacation in Moon Palace, Cancún, Mexico, set for February 24-27. April will see Phish return to Madison Square Garden in New York City for their rescheduled four-night NYE run now taking place April 20-23, including a three-set show on April 22.

Tour Dates

2/24 - Moon Palace, Cancún, MX - Riviera Maya (SOLD OUT)

2/25 - Moon Palace, Cancún, MX - Riviera Maya (SOLD OUT)

2/26 - Moon Palace, Cancún, MX - Riviera Maya (SOLD OUT)

2/27 - Moon Palace, Cancún, MX - Riviera Maya (SOLD OUT)

4/20 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden (Originally December 29, 2021)

4/21 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden (Originally December 30, 2021)

4/22 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden (Originally December 31, 2021)

4/23 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden (Originally January 1, 2022)

5/27 - Orange Beach, AL - The Wharf Amphitheater

5/28 - Orange Beach, AL - The Wharf Amphitheater

5/29 - Orange Beach, AL - The Wharf Amphitheater

5/31 - Charleston, SC - Credit One Stadium

6/01 - Charleston, SC - Credit One Stadium

6/03 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

6/04 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

6/05 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

7/14 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

7/15 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

7/16 - Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheater

7/19 - Philadelphia, PA - TD Pavilion at the Mann

7/20 - Philadelphia, PA - TD Pavilion at the Mann

7/22 - Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

7/23 - Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

7/24 - Hartford, CT - Xfinity Theatre

7/26 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

7/27 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

7/29 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

7/30 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion

7/31 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion

8/02 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center

8/03 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

8/05 - Atlantic City, NJ - Atlantic City Beach

8/06 - Atlantic City, NJ - Atlantic City Beach

8/07 - Atlantic City, NJ - Atlantic City Beach

8/10 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

8/12 - East Troy, WI - Alpine Valley Music Theatre

8/13 - East Troy, WI - Alpine Valley Music Theatre

8/14 - East Troy, WI - Alpine Valley Music Theatre

9/01 - Commerce City, CO - Dick's Sporting Goods Park

9/02 - Commerce City, CO - Dick's Sporting Goods Park

9/03 - Commerce City, CO - Dick's Sporting Goods Park

9/04 - Commerce City, CO - Dick's Sporting Goods Park