Pete Davidson to Return to Netflix For Second Hour-Long Comedy Special

Pete Davidson’s second Netflix hour-long special, Turbo Fonzarelli, will premiere globally on January 9, 2024. His first Netflix special, Alive From New York, premiered in 2020.

The film is directed by Jason Orley and executive produced by Pete Davidson & Alex Panagos for KING For A Night, Ally Engelberg & Marc Lieberman for Above Average.

Pete Davidson returns for his second hour-long Netflix special, Turbo Fonzarelli. Davidson delivers on what it means to grow up and turn 30, discussing love, life, and living in the woods. Pete Davidson: Turbo Fonzarelli premieres globally on Netflix January 9, 2024.