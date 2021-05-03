Pete Davidson, Senator Amy Klobuchar and More to Appear on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS May 3 â€“ May 10

Guests have been announced for LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS the week of May 3 - May 10.

Check out details below!

Monday, May 3: Guests Michael Che (That Damn Michael Che) and Richard Kind (Everything's Gonna Be Okay). Mario Duplantier sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 1139A.

Tuesday, May 4: Guests Pete Davidson (Hit Job), Jodie Turner-Smith (Tom Clancy's Without Remorse), and George Saunders (A Swim in a Pond in the Rain: In Which Four Russians Give a Master Class on Writing, Reading, and Life). Mario Duplantier sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 1140A.

Wednesday, May 5: Guests Sen. Amy Klobuchar (Antitrust: Taking on Monopoly Power from the Gilded Age to the Digital Age), Robin Thede (A Black Lady Sketch Show) and musical guest Ryan Hurd with Maren Morris (Song: "Chasing After You"). Mario Duplantier sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 1141A.

Thursday, May 6: Guests Mariska Hargitay & Christopher Meloni (The Law & Order SVU and Organized Crime crossover event), Ziwe (Ziwe) and musical guest Foo Fighters (Song: "Chasing Birds," Album: Medicine At Midnight). Mario Duplantier sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 1142A.

Friday, May 7: Guests Anna Kendrick (Stowaway) and Phil Donahue & Marlo Thomas (Double Date). (OAD 4/26/21)

**Monday, May 10: Guests Tracee Ellis Ross (black-ish) and Paula Pell (GIRLS5EVA). Show 1143A.



**denotes changes or additions