Peacock Renews Long-Running Soap DAYS OF OUR LIVES For Two Additional Seasons

Following its move to Peacock last September, DAYS OF OUR LIVES has been picked up for an additional two seasons. This latest renewal for the venerable soap will take one of television's most iconic and trailblazing drama series through its 60th season.

DAYS OF OUR LIVES is produced by Corday Productions in association with Sony Pictures Television. Ken Corday is the executive producer with co-executive producer Albert Alarr. Ron Carlivati serves as head writer.

PEACOCK is the exclusive home of DAYS OF OUR LIVES.

DAYS OF OUR LIVES, a consistent favorite among fans and critics alike, aired its 14,000th episode in 2020 and was NBC's longest-running drama series until 2022 when it moved to its new and exclusive home at Peacock.

DAYS OF OUR LIVES has consistently been a top 10 title since its exclusive move to Peacock last year.

The show has garnered 61 Emmy Awards, including most recently 2022's Outstanding Writing for a Daytime Drama, and 392 nominations as well as multiple People's Choice Awards, GLAAD Media Awards and Prism Awards.

The show's success stems from its consistent commitment to excellence in writing and storytelling - supported by a diverse ensemble of performers - and an uncanny knack for anticipating viewer interests. With its mix of classic genre traditions and groundbreaking narratives reflecting modern life, DAYS OF OUR LIVES remains a perennial favorite among viewers of all ages.