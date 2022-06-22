Peacock Renews KILLING IT For Season Two

Peacock announced TODAY the second season renewal of critically-acclaimed comedy series KILLING IT from co-showrunners / executive producers Dan Goor (Brooklyn Nine-Nine Co-Creator) and Luke Del Tredici (Brooklyn Nine-Nine Executive Producer). The series is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

Craig Robinson (The Office, Brooklyn Nine-Nine) will return for all-new season, further expanding on Craig's quest to achieve the American dream.

"We knew we had a rare gem with Killing It and are thrilled Peacock audiences sank their teeth into this series, led by comedic legend Craig Robinson," said Susan Rovner, Chairman, Entertainment Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. "We can't wait to tell more twists and turns of one person's hilarious, persistent pursuit of the American dream, from the incomparable creative minds of Dan Goor and Luke Del Tredici and our partners at UTV, as Peacock continues to be a home for unique, thought-provoking and humor-filled comedies."

"We are immensely grateful to everyone at Universal Television and Peacock. 'Snake-based economic satire' isn't exactly a familiar, beloved genre of television comedy, but they were fully behind the project from the start. We can't wait to make more!" said Co-Showrunners / Writers / Executive Producers, Dan Goor and Luke Del Tredici.

"At its heart, Killing It demonstrates the WILD ride we are willing to take when we are passionate about something, while also reminding us to support one another...because there are a lot of snakes out there! This series is a compassionate and hilarious comedy that anyone who has ever been in pursuit of a dream can relate to; that's what makes it so special" said Erin Underhill, President, Universal Television. "We're excited that Peacock has embraced this distinct show, and look forward to continuing our partnership with Dan, Luke, Craig, Claudia and the rest of this fantastic team on a season two."

The renewal of KILLING IT joins the additional second season renewals of Peacock Original series WOLF LIKE ME, WE ARE LADY PARTS, GIRLS5EVA, RUTHERFORD FALLS and second season of critically-acclaimed drama series BEL-AIR.