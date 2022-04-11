Peacock Announces Straight to Series Order for BASED ON A TRUE STORY

Peacock announced TODAY the straight-to-series order of BASED ON A TRUE STORY, a dark comedic thriller from Emmy Award-nominated Craig Rosenberg (The Boys, LOST, Preacher). Rosenberg will serve as writer, showrunner and executive producer.

Jason Bateman (Ozark, The Outsider) will executive produce alongside Michael Costigan for Aggregate Films. Roxie Rodriguez serves as co-executive producer for Aggregate Films. The series will be produced by UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group.

A dark comedic thriller inspired by a bizarre true event, BASED ON A TRUE STORY is about a realtor, a plumber and a former tennis star whose lives unexpectedly collide, exposing America's obsession with true crime, murder and the slow close toilet seat.

"Inspired by real events, Based on a True Story explores America's obsession with true-crime and serial killers," said Lisa Katz, president scripted content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. "Along with our colleagues at UCP, we're thrilled Craig Rosenberg, Jason Bateman, Michael Costigan and Roxie Rodriguez have partnered with Peacock for what is sure to be a WILD ride filled with unexpected twists and turns and lots of humor."

"There are some true stories that are stranger than fiction as is the case for the events that inspire this show," said Beatrice Springborn, President, UCP. "It is a twisted, thrilling and incredibly funny series that combines the comic and suspense talents of the dream team of Craig Rosenberg, Jason Bateman, Michael Costigan and Roxie Rodriguez to create the perfect show for Peacock."