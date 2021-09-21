Peacock Announces PITCH PERFECT Spinoff Series Starring Adam Devine

Peacock has announced a straight-to-series-order for Pitch Perfect from Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, based on the Universal Pictures film series that ignited a cultural phenomenon.

Over three films, the "Pitch Perfect" franchise, which was inspired by the Mickey Rapkin book of the same name, collectively grossed nearly $600 million at the worldwide box office and inspired a generation with its celebration of unapologetic women, irresistible music and outrageous humor.

The comedy series will be executive produced by Elizabeth Banks and Max Handelman (Brownstone Productions), Paul Brooks and Scott Neimeyer (Gold Circle Films), as well as Adam Devine and Megan Amram. Brownstone and Gold Circle produced all three films in the "Pitch Perfect" series and Banks directed "Pitch Perfect 2," which was the highest opening weekend for a musical in history, the biggest opener for a first-time feature film director, and the second-largest opening for a female director.

Devine, who appeared in the first two installments of the film franchise, is set to star in the new series for Peacock. It takes place several years after we last saw him in "Pitch Perfect," when Devine's Bumper Allen moves to Germany to revive his music career when one of his songs becomes big in Berlin.

"When we saw the opportunity to create a series for 'Pitch Perfect' with Elizabeth Banks, Max Handelman and Paul Brooks plus more earworm classics for super fans to enjoy, we jumped at it," NBCUniversal Chairman Susan Rover said in a statement. "And to top it off, we are so fortunate that Adam Devine is headlining the series and bringing fans the quirky, laugh-out-loud sensibility they loved in the film franchise."