Peacock Announces New Drama Thriller Series LAST LIGHT Starring Matthew Fox

Peacock announced TODAY a new 5-episode limited drama thriller series LAST LIGHT, starring and executive produced by Emmy® nominee Matthew Fox in his return to television, and starring Golden-Globe® Award-winner Joanne Froggatt, from MGM International TV Productions in association with Nordic Entertainment Group's Viaplay.

The series is based on Alex Scarrow's international best-selling novel Last Light, which tells the story of a family fighting to survive in a world that has been suddenly thrown into chaos.

Dennie Gordon (Jack Ryan) will direct and executive produce all episodes and is currently on the ground in Prague as an EP, producing the series.

Petro-chemist Andy Nielsen knows how dependent the world is on oil; if something were to happen to the world's oil supply, it would set off a chain reaction: transportation would grind to a halt, supplies would cease to be delivered, law enforcement would be overwhelmed. While on a business trip to the Middle East, Andy realizes that his worst fears are coming true and his family is separated at this crucial moment. His teenage daughter, Laura, is alone at home in London while his wife, Elena, and young son, Sam, are in Paris. Amid this chaos, each family member will sacrifice everything to find one another, despite the distance and the dangers that separate them. Based on Alex Scarrow's best-selling novel of the same name.

The series will begin product in Prague soon.