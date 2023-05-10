Paramount+ to Exclusively Debut MTV's AFGHAN DREAMERS Documentary Film

Paramount+ TODAY announced it will exclusively premiere the award-winning MTV Documentary Film, AFGHAN DREAMERS. Executive produced by Emmy® Award winner Sheila Nevins and Oscar® winner Ellen Goosenberg Kent, the feature-length documentary will launch on the streaming service Tuesday, May 23rd.

Winner of the Best Human Rights Film award at Galway Film Fleadh in Ireland and the Audience Award for Tiempo de Historia at Valladolid International Film Festival in Spain, AFGHAN DREAMERS tells the harrowing story of an all-girl robotics team from Afghanistan as they struggle to succeed in international competitions, while combating their male-dominated culture under the threat of Taliban rule.

It has been a sensation at film festivals across the country including: Boulder, Cleveland, Dallas, Montclair, SCAD Savannah and more.

The premiere of AFGHAN DREAMERS comes on the heels of the United Nations Security Council's recent condemnation of the Afghani government's infringement on women and girls' right to obtain an education or work. In March, film participant Somaya Faruqi, former captain of the Afghan Girls Robotics Team, participated in a U.N. Conference on International Women's Day.

"AFGHAN DREAMERS is the story of every little girl who fights for the right to attend school and engineer our planet," said Faruqi. "I hope this film draws the world's eyes to Afghanistan, where girls TODAY can only dream of attending school and living how we choose."

Produced by David Cowan and Beth Murphy, and directed by David Greenwald, AFGHAN DREAMERS has been described as a "stirring," "engaging" and "incredible journey" by "Screen Daily". An Emmy® awards push is also planned.

"I will forever think of the bravery of these Afghan girls who left their country under gunfire and found peace in Europe, only to insist that one day they will be able to go back home and teach Robotics to a younger generation of girls," said executive producer Sheila Nevins.

"Imagine knowing that the Taliban has you in its sights and persisting anyway. The young women in our film are beyond brave. They are visionary and unflinching in urging the world not to forget the girls and women who cannot escape the Taliban's brutal repression," said executive producer Ellen Goosenberg Kent. "I applaud MTV Documentary Films and Paramount+ for their steadfast support of this film and the urgent issues it brings to light."

"The film offers an intimate look at the last days of freedom in Afghanistan as seen through the eyes of an all-girl robotics team. Their personal stories permit us to start to understand the enormity of what millions of girls and women have lost since the summer of 2021 when the Taliban returned to power," said director David Greenwald.

"The Taliban can ban girls from going to school. They can prevent women doctors from practicing medicine or not allow female judges from entering the courtroom. But one thing they can't do is erase the accomplishments of the Afghan girl's robotic team. They're part of Afghan history now and their hopes and dreams live on in the hearts and minds of every Afghan girl."

Watch the new trailer here: