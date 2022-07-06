Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Paramount+ Renews EVIL For Fourth Season

Paramount+ Renews EVIL For Fourth Season

New episodes of the 10-episode third season drop weekly on Sundays, exclusively on Paramount+.

TV News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Jul. 6, 2022  

Paramount+ TODAY announced that its critically acclaimed original series, EVIL, was renewed for a fourth season. The first four episodes of season three of EVIL are currently available to stream. New episodes of the 10-episode third season drop weekly on Sundays, exclusively on Paramount+.

"EVIL continues to expand its fanbase of both critics and viewers alike; season three currently has a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and it is a consistent top five most-watched original series and acquisition driver for the service," said Nicole Clemens, president, Paramount+ Original Scripted Series. "We couldn't be more excited to be terrified by what Robert and Michelle create for season four with our outstanding cast bringing it to life."

EVIL is a psychological mystery that examines the origins of evil along the dividing line between science and religion. Season three of EVIL began moments after the end of season two: when a newly ordained David and Kristen kiss. The two not only have to navigate this fraught new reality, but contend with David's involvement with "the entity," an espionage unit within the Catholic church. Meanwhile, Ben finds his brain breaking from their unsolved cases and turns to his sister for help.

EVIL stars Katja Herbers, Mike Colter, Aasif Mandvi, Michael Emerson, Christine Lahti, Kurt Fuller, Andrea Martin, Brooklyn Shuck, Skylar Gray, Maddy Crocco and Dalya Knapp.

EVIL is produced by CBS Studios in association with KING Size Productions. Robert King, Michelle King, Liz Glotzer, Rockne S. O'Bannon and Nelson McCormick serve as executive producers. The series is distributed internationally by Paramount Global Content Distribution.



Related Articles View More TV Stories


From This Author - Michael Major


Outdoor Film Festival Launches on July 6
July 5, 2022

The Outdoor Film Festival consists of a series of interactive workshops and film screenings set in open spaces and nature in East Harlem. With each day given a thematic focal point, the festival is centered around intergenerational healing as it relates to Black and BIPOC communities living in Harlem and across New York City.
Asian Film Festival of Dallas (AFFD) Announces Film Lineup for 21st Edition
July 5, 2022

The Asian Film Festival of Dallas (AFFD) announced the film lineup for this year’s 21st edition of the film festival. AFFD’s Opening Night selection is Wenxiong Xing’s Too Cool to Kill, the Closing Night selection is Roshan Sethi’s 7 Days, Spotlight screenings include Park Hoon-Jung’s The Witch 2: The Other One, and Shô Miyake’s Small, Slow but Steady.
Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean & DJ Lux to Debut New AJ Single 'SMOKE'
July 5, 2022

Backstreet Boy, AJ Mclean and WEG’s newest artist and Billboard Record Charter DJ Lux will be debuting AJ’s new single ‘SMOKE’. The two are the founders of the music collaboration ATCK, All The Cool Kids, and are releasing their newest records featuring impressive artists on a global scale. Get VIP tickets now!
Raphael Saadiq Tapped as Marvel's MOON GIRL & DEVIL DINOSAUR Executive Music Producer
July 5, 2022

Three-time GRAMMY Award® winner Raphael Saadiq has been named executive music producer for 'Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur,' the highly anticipated animated series following 13-year-old super-genius Lunella Lafayette (aka Moon Girl) and her 10-ton T-Rex, Devil Dinosaur, as they protect New York City's Lower East Side from danger.
Supernatural Thriller THE SUMMONED to Be Released on VOD Thursday
July 5, 2022

Directed by Meir with a script by Jewish-Ukrainian writer Yuri Baranovsky, THE SUMMONED's powerful cast features J. Quinton Johnson (Hamilton on Broadway, AMC's The Son), Emma Fitzpatrick (THE SOCIAL NETWORK), Salvador Chacon (FX's Mayans M.C.), Angela Gulner (Netflix's GLOW), and Freddy Douglas (Hallmark's The Odyssey).