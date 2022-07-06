Paramount+ Renews EVIL For Fourth Season

Paramount+ TODAY announced that its critically acclaimed original series, EVIL, was renewed for a fourth season. The first four episodes of season three of EVIL are currently available to stream. New episodes of the 10-episode third season drop weekly on Sundays, exclusively on Paramount+.

"EVIL continues to expand its fanbase of both critics and viewers alike; season three currently has a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and it is a consistent top five most-watched original series and acquisition driver for the service," said Nicole Clemens, president, Paramount+ Original Scripted Series. "We couldn't be more excited to be terrified by what Robert and Michelle create for season four with our outstanding cast bringing it to life."

EVIL is a psychological mystery that examines the origins of evil along the dividing line between science and religion. Season three of EVIL began moments after the end of season two: when a newly ordained David and Kristen kiss. The two not only have to navigate this fraught new reality, but contend with David's involvement with "the entity," an espionage unit within the Catholic church. Meanwhile, Ben finds his brain breaking from their unsolved cases and turns to his sister for help.

EVIL stars Katja Herbers, Mike Colter, Aasif Mandvi, Michael Emerson, Christine Lahti, Kurt Fuller, Andrea Martin, Brooklyn Shuck, Skylar Gray, Maddy Crocco and Dalya Knapp.

EVIL is produced by CBS Studios in association with KING Size Productions. Robert King, Michelle King, Liz Glotzer, Rockne S. O'Bannon and Nelson McCormick serve as executive producers. The series is distributed internationally by Paramount Global Content Distribution.