PENNYWORTH Will Become a Max Original With New Original Third Season in 2022

HBO Max announced TODAY at DC FanDome that season three of the hit DC series PENNYWORTH, from Warner Bros. Television, will debut in 2022 as a Max Original. The first two seasons will also be available on the platform in early 2022.



The DC origin series PENNYWORTH follows Alfred Pennyworth (Jack Bannon), a former British SAS soldier, who forms a security company in 1960s London and goes to work with young billionaire Thomas Wayne (Ben Aldridge), before he becomes Bruce Wayne's father. Season three of the psychological thriller also stars Emma Paetz, Paloma Faith, Ryan Fletcher, Dorothy Atkinson, Ramon Tikaram, Harriet Slater and Simon Manyonda. Season three begins after a five-year time jump: the civil war is over, and a cultural REVOLUTION has changed the world for better or worse - ushering in a new age of Super Heroes and Supervillains.



Based on DC characters created by Bob Kane with Bill Finger, the ten-episode drama series from Warner Bros. Television is executive produced by Bruno Heller, Matthew Patnick, Danny Cannon and John Stephens. The series is produced in the UK at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden.