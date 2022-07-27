PBS Announces Production of NATIVE AMERICA Season Two

PBS has announced the production for season 2 of NATIVE AMERICA, with four new hour-long episodes slated to premiere in 2023.

Building on the foundation of the acclaimed original series, which premiered in 2018 and tied the history of some of the world's greatest civilizations to thriving communities today, Season 2 presents stories of Native Americans who are carrying forward Indigenous values to transform our 21st century world.

"This series helps our Native communities across the United States share their stories and showcase the innovative ways our people use Native ingenuity to revitalize language and renew culture," said series producer Daniel Golding (Quechan). "I hope NATIVE AMERICA will be the starting point to explore many other stories that make up modern-day Native America."

"NATIVE AMERICA highlights the rich, complex and nuanced lives of contemporary Native American communities and Nations living in the United States today," said Jennifer Himmelreich (Diné), series producer. "It is uplifting and empowering to collaborate with our production team and participants, sharing our community-centered stories and building lasting relationships far deeper than just storytelling."

"Native people and communities are taking action guided by the principle that we as humans are all part of nature," said executive producer Gary Glassman. "Their leadership confronting global issues should give all people hope that together, we can repair our world and save our planet."

NATIVE AMERICA highlights contemporary Native Americans who are changing the world by building on foundational knowledge to create a better tomorrow. This new season broadens the scope and cultural diversity of the series, covering dozens of locations across the United States-from Hollywood to the vast reaches of outer space to the halls of Congress. Each hour-long episode tells dynamic stories of the HERE AND NOW and showcases modern Indigenous heroes.

These contemporary Native American voices center each episode's narrative and demonstrate how the past and present of NATIVE AMERICA are part of a single continuous story-bringing NATIVE AMERICA into the 21st century.

NATIVE AMERICA builds on the first season's tradition of actively collaborating with Native communities to tell their stories. Behind the camera, the series has increased Native participation across all levels of production-from producers and directors to film crews, animators and musicians. Their talents are being brought to the screen through engaging narratives, compelling characters, beautiful cinematography at spectacular locations, and dynamic animations, shorts and music.

An extensive engagement and outreach program will be launched during production to deepen existing relationships and build new bridges between PBS member stations and Native communities. Throughout all aspects and phases of production, NATIVE AMERICA expands on the message presented in the first series: America's FIRST PEOPLES created a world with sophisticated systems of science, art and governments, expressed in a way of life intimately connected to earth, sky, water and all living things-and that these foundational principles hold the key to a better future for all humankind.

NATIVE AMERICA Season 2 is produced by Providence Pictures with Daniel Golding (Quechan) and Jennifer Himmelreich (Diné) as series producers, Charles "Boots" Kennedye (Kiowa) and Paige Bethmann (Mohawk/Oneida) as producer/directors, Jeffrey Dobereiner as supervising producer, and Gary Glassman as executive producer/director. Community outreach and engagement for NATIVE AMERICA is supported by Francene Blythe-Lewis (Diné, Sisseton-Wahpeton, Eastern Cherokee) for Vision Maker Media.