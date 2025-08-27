PASSWORD Renewed for a Third Season at NBC; Keke Palmer & Jimmy Fallon to Return

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Password, the NBC game show featuring host Keke Palmer and executive producer Jimmy Fallon, will return for a third season. Filming is currently underway for the newest season, with a release date yet to be announced.

The latest iteration of the classic game show premiered in 2022. Each episode delivers fast-paced, high-stakes fun as recurring player Jimmy Fallon teams up with a contestant to face off against a celebrity guest/contestant duo. With one-word clues, teams race to guess the secret password for a chance to win cash prizes.

Palmer, who made Emmy history by becoming the first Black woman to win for Outstanding Host for a Game Show, reclaims her spot at the podium as everyday contestants join forces with fellow Emmy-winner Fallon and a rotating cast of celebrities in an unpredictable battle of wits and words. The series itself also scored a 2024 Emmy nomination for Outstanding Game Show.

Season 2 of “Password” has reached over 32 million total viewers across NBC and Peacock. Season 2 celebrity guests included Chance the Rapper, Laverne Cox, Nikki & Brie Garcia, Lauren Graham, Wiz Khalifa, Jimmy Kimmel, Johnny Knoxville, Liza Koshy, Howie Mandel, Joe Manganiello, Joel McHale, Meghan Trainor, Lindsey Vonn and Roy Wood Jr.

“‘Password’ has really connected with audiences, blending nostalgic charm with a modern twist,” said Sharon Vuong, Executive Vice President Unscripted Programming, NBCUniversal Entertainment. “We’re delighted to pick up a new season and continue our partnership with everyone’s favorite resident player, Jimmy Fallon, and our phenomenal host, Keke Palmer. This season promises to deliver more of the unforgettable humor and surprise gameplay that audiences have come to love.”

“We couldn’t be more excited to return to ‘Password,’” Fallon and Palmer said. “It’s the only show where you get to lock eyes with a total stranger and think, ‘OK, based on absolutely nothing, we’re going to bet that you understand that when one of us says ‘fluffy,’ we mean ‘pillow.’ We love working with each other so much and are taking it to another level this season with bigger guests, wilder guesses and guaranteed laughs.”

“Password is a crown jewel in Fremantle’s robust portfolio of game shows,” said Kim Kleid, Executive Vice President of Current Programming, Fremantle. “This timeless format continues to captivate new generations and with Jimmy’s infectious energy and Keke’s magnetic charm, the show proves that great gameplay and great chemistry are always an irresistible mix.”

Fallon and John Quinn serve as executive producers along with Jeffrey Breeden, who also serves as showrunner. “Password” is produced by Fremantle in association with Universal Television Alternative Studio and Electric Hot Dog.