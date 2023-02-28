Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Oscar-Nominated Song 'Naatu Naatu' To Be Performed at the 95th Oscars

Oscar-Nominated Song 'Naatu Naatu' To Be Performed at the 95th Oscars

The 95th Oscars will be held Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby® Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC.

Feb. 28, 2023  

The Oscar®-nominated song "Naatu Naatu" from "RRR" will be performed at the 95th Oscars®, executive producers and showrunners Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner, and executive producer Molly McNearney announced today. Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, the 95th Oscars will air live on ABC and broadcast outlets worldwide on Sunday, March 12, 2023.

"Naatu Naatu," with music by M.M. Keeravaani and lyric by Chandrabose, is nominated for Original Song. Singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava will make their Oscars debut performing the song.

The producers will continue to announce talent joining the show in the coming weeks.

The 95th Oscars will be held Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby® Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC and in more than 200 territories worldwide.

ABOUT THE ACADEMY

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is a global community of more than 10,000 of the most accomplished artists, filmmakers and executives working in film. In addition to celebrating and recognizing excellence in filmmaking through the Oscars, the Academy supports a wide range of initiatives to promote the art and science of the movies, including public programming, educational outreach and the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.



Related Stories View More TV Stories
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie
It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.
HBO Acquires HOW DO YOU MEASURE A YEAR? Documentary Photo
HBO Acquires HOW DO YOU MEASURE A YEAR? Documentary
HBO Documentary Films has acquired worldwide and television streaming rights to the Academy Award®- nominated documentary short, HOW DO YOU MEASURE A YEAR?, from longtime HBO collaborator Jay Rosenblatt (HBO’s “When We Were Bullies,” “Phantom Limb,” “The Darkness of Day,” “Human Remains”).
Photos: Michael B. Jordan & More Attend CREED III Premiere in L.A. Photo
Photos: Michael B. Jordan & More Attend CREED III Premiere in L.A.
It was a star-studded night celebrating Michael B. Jordan’s directorial debut with co-stars Wood Harris, Mila Davis-Kent and Phylicia Rashad also gracing the red carpet alongside Selenis Leyva, Spence Moore II, Thaddeus James Mixson, Jr., and José Benavidez. Check out photos from the premiere now!
Photos: Stars Attend Hulus History of the World, Part II Premiere Event Photo
Photos: Stars Attend Hulu's 'History of the World, Part II' Premiere Event
Talent on the red carpet included Mel Brooks, Nick Kroll, Ike Barinholtz, Wanda Sykes, Josh Gad, Dove Cameron, Pamela Adlon, Sarah Silverman, Jason Mantzoukas, Poppy Liu, Nick Robinson, Atsuko Okatsuka, others. Filmmakers in attendance included executive producers David Stassen, Kevin Salter, director Alice Mathias & many more. Check out photos!

From This Author - Michael Major


HBO Acquires HOW DO YOU MEASURE A YEAR? DocumentaryHBO Acquires HOW DO YOU MEASURE A YEAR? Documentary
February 28, 2023

HBO Documentary Films has acquired worldwide and television streaming rights to the Academy Award®- nominated documentary short, HOW DO YOU MEASURE A YEAR?, from longtime HBO collaborator Jay Rosenblatt (HBO’s “When We Were Bullies,” “Phantom Limb,” “The Darkness of Day,” “Human Remains”).
Photos: Michael B. Jordan & More Attend CREED III Premiere in L.A.Photos: Michael B. Jordan & More Attend CREED III Premiere in L.A.
February 28, 2023

It was a star-studded night celebrating Michael B. Jordan’s directorial debut with co-stars Wood Harris, Mila Davis-Kent and Phylicia Rashad also gracing the red carpet alongside Selenis Leyva, Spence Moore II, Thaddeus James Mixson, Jr., and José Benavidez. Check out photos from the premiere now!
Hardy Releases Exclusive Apple Music SessionHardy Releases Exclusive Apple Music Session
February 28, 2023

Reimagining two pivotal catalog cuts - current Top 10 single 'wait in the truck' feat. reigning CMA New Artist and Female Artist of the Year Lainey Wilson and 2020 debut album title track, 'A ROCK' - alongside a gritty cover of Stone Temple Pilots staple 'Big Empty,' the country / rock barrier-breaker is building out both sides.
Cody Jinks Named Music Row's 2023 Independent Artist of the YearCody Jinks Named Music Row's 2023 Independent Artist of the Year
February 28, 2023

The accolade adds to a historic year for Jinks, who recently launched his label, Late August Records, in an unprecedented deal with The Orchard. The label will continue to be led by Jinks and his longtime manager, Arthur Penhallow, Jr., with the addition of Stephanie Hudacek leading the label’s new Nashville office. 
UK Dance Breakout Eliza Rose Follows #1 Hit 'B.O.T.A' with New Single 'Better Love'UK Dance Breakout Eliza Rose Follows #1 Hit 'B.O.T.A' with New Single 'Better Love'
February 28, 2023

Produced by Mura Masa, this uplifting and giddy garage single premiered this morning by Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 and is featured on New Music Daily on Apple Music. The track lands just in time for spring – a sunshine bubbler to drive to with the roof down, Eliza Rose gives listeners a pure unadulterated reason to bounce and bop.
share