Oscar-Nominated Song 'Naatu Naatu' To Be Performed at the 95th Oscars

The Oscar®-nominated song "Naatu Naatu" from "RRR" will be performed at the 95th Oscars®, executive producers and showrunners Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner, and executive producer Molly McNearney announced today. Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, the 95th Oscars will air live on ABC and broadcast outlets worldwide on Sunday, March 12, 2023.

"Naatu Naatu," with music by M.M. Keeravaani and lyric by Chandrabose, is nominated for Original Song. Singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava will make their Oscars debut performing the song.

The producers will continue to announce talent joining the show in the coming weeks.

The 95th Oscars will be held Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby® Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC and in more than 200 territories worldwide.

