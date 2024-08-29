Oprah Winfrey to Host New Primetime Special AI AND THE FUTURE OF US

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Oprah Winfrey hosts an eye-opening new special that explores the profound impact of artificial INTELLIGENCE on people’s daily lives, demystifying the technology and empowering viewers to understand and navigate the rapidly evolving AI future. The one-hour primetime event, “AI and the Future of Us: An Oprah Winfrey Special,” airs THURSDAY, SEPT. 12 (8:00-9:03 p.m. EDT), on ABC and the next day on Hulu.

The special features Winfrey’s exclusive interviews with some of the most important and powerful people in AI including the following:

Sam Altman, CEO of Open AI, will explain how AI works in layman’s terms and discusses the immense personal responsibility that must be borne by the executives of AI companies.

Microsoft Co-Founder and Chair of the Gates Foundation Bill Gates will lay out the AI REVOLUTION coming in science, health and education, and warns of the once-in-a-century type of impact AI may have on THE JOB market.

YouTube creator and technologist Marques Brownlee will walk Winfrey through mind-blowing demonstrations of AI’s capabilities.

Tristan Harris and Aza Raskin, co-founders of Center for Humane Technology, walk Winfrey through the emerging risks posed by powerful and superintelligent AI — sounding the alarm about the need to confront those risks now.

FBI Director Christopher Wray reveals the terrifying ways criminals and foreign adversaries are using AI.

Pulitzer Prize-winning author Marilynne Robinson reflects on AI’s threat to human values and the ways in which humans might resist the convenience of AI.

“AI and the Future of Us: An Oprah Winfrey Special” provides a serious, entertaining and meaningful base for every viewer to understand AI, and empowers everyone to be a part of one of the most important global conversations of the 21st century.

“AI and the Future of Us: An Oprah Winfrey Special” is produced by Harpo Productions, executive produced by Oprah Winfrey and BACKSTORY Partners’ Josh Tyrangiel. Watch a promo below:

