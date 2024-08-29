Oprah Winfrey to Host New Primetime Special AI AND THE FUTURE OF US

The one-hour primetime event airs THURSDAY, SEPT. 12 (8:00-9:03 p.m. EDT), on ABC and the next day on Hulu.
Oprah Winfrey hosts an eye-opening new special that explores the profound impact of artificial INTELLIGENCE on people’s daily lives, demystifying the technology and empowering viewers to understand and navigate the rapidly evolving AI future. The one-hour primetime event, “AI and the Future of Us: An Oprah Winfrey Special,” airs THURSDAY, SEPT. 12 (8:00-9:03 p.m. EDT), on ABC and the next day on Hulu.
The special features Winfrey’s exclusive interviews with some of the most important and powerful people in AI including the following:
“AI and the Future of Us: An Oprah Winfrey Special” provides a serious, entertaining and meaningful base for every viewer to understand AI, and empowers everyone to be a part of one of the most important global conversations of the 21st century.
“AI and the Future of Us: An Oprah Winfrey Special” is produced by Harpo Productions, executive produced by Oprah Winfrey and BACKSTORY Partners’ Josh Tyrangiel. Watch a promo below:
Videos