Oprah Winfrey To Host Virtual Town Halls in Key States To Encourage, Inspire and Support Voters Ahead of Election

Oprah Winfrey announced today plans to host virtual town halls in key states as part of OWN's OWN YOUR VOTE nonpartisan get-out-the-vote initiative, intended to encourage, inspire and support voters across the country ahead of the General Election November 3.

Oprah Winfrey will host virtual town halls engaging with voters in Wisconsin (10/26), North Carolina (10/27), Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio and Pennsylvania (10/28) and South Carolina (10/29) to take place at 8:00 pm/ET (7:00pm/CT) each evening.

To join the townhalls, which are free and open to the public, registration is available in advance at zoomwithoprah.com.

Oprah Winfrey will speak with local voters around the country to ensure as many as possible are prepared with resources, information and inspiration ahead of the General Election. Those joining the town halls include local voters in each state, along with national thought leaders, voting rights experts and those who can provide resources and information for voters. Speakers will include activist and Undistracted podcast host Brittany Packnett Cunningham; Wisconsin 4th Congressional District Representative Gwen Moore; President of Lawyers Committee for Civil Rights under the Law Kristen Clarke; Mayor of Charlotte Vi Lyles; NAACP Detroit Chapter Executive Director Kamilia Landrum; CEO, Vote.org Andrea Hailey; City Council Member, Columbia, SC Tameika Isaac Devine; Vice President Color of Change, Arisha Hatch; activist Tamika D. Mallory; President & Director-Counsel of NAACP Legal Defense Fund Sherrilyn Ifill.

Additional, representatives from women's organizations including Dr. Glenda Glover (Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated); Beverly E Smith (Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated); Melanie Campbell (Black Women's Roundtable); Glenda Carr (Higher Heights Leadership Fund); Dr. Johnetta Betsch Cole (NCNW); Dr. Kimberly Leonard (The Links, Incorporated); Rasheeda S. Liberty (Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Incorporated); Valerie Hollingsworth Baker (Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated).

OWN Your Vote Partner Organizations include:

Advancement Project National Office

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated

AME Church Social Action Commission

Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated

Fair Fight Action

Higher Heights Leadership Fund

Joseph and Evelyn Lowery Institute for Justice and Human Rights

The Kapor Center

The King Center (Martin Luther King, Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change, Inc.)

Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under Law

The Links, Incorporated

National Association for the Advancement of Colored People

NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, Inc. (LDF)

National Council of Negro Women

National Urban League

Power Rising

Power to the Polls

Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Incorporated

Sistahs in Business Expo

Vote Run Lead

Vote.org

VoteAsIf.org

When We All Vote

Woke Vote

Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated

Link to OWN YOUR VOTE Website: OWNYourVote.TV

