Oprah Interviews Eddie Murphy on THE OPRAH CONVERSATION April 9th

Apple announced TODAY that beloved comedian, actor, writer, singer and producer Eddie Murphy will be Oprah Winfrey's next guest on "The Oprah Conversation," premiering Friday, April 9, exclusively on Apple TV+.

Recently inducted into the NAACP IMAGE AWARDS Hall of Fame, Eddie Murphy is one of the most successful comedians of all time. He joins fellow NAACP inductee Oprah for a conversation about the cultural impact of his 1988 film "Coming To America," and how the long-awaited sequel, "Coming 2 America," made it to the screen.

In this revealing and funny discussion-coming nearly 35 years after their first interview together-Oprah and Murphy reflect on and celebrate his decades of success. The iconic entertainer also talks about returning to stand-up, his life TODAY and throughout COVID-19, and what he loves most about being a father and grandfather.

Murphy shares his candid thoughts on diversity and representation in Hollywood, comedy in cancel culture, and why, ahead of his upcoming 60th birthday, he's more comfortable in his skin than ever.

NAACP Image Award-nominated "The Oprah Conversation'' is a timely Apple Original series that features Oprah leading intimate discussions with today's foremost newsmakers, thought leaders, and masters of their craft, exclusively on Apple TV+. Filmed remotely, Oprah hosts conversations that aim to bring truth and perspective to a range of topics shaping our world, revealing gripping stories of human connection.

The series continues to explore impactful and relevant topics with fascinating thought leaders from all over the world, and also offers poignant conversations between Oprah and change makers such as Emmanuel Acho, host of the provocative web series "Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man" in a two-part episode; Professor Ibram X. Kendi, bestselling author of "How to Be an Antiracist;" Bryan Stevenson, Equal Justice Initiative founder and bestselling author of the memoir that inspired the acclaimed film "Just Mercy;" global music icon Mariah Carey; Oscar-winning actor and humanitarian Matthew McConaughey; legendary Grammy Award winner Stevie Wonder; quintessential songwriter and storyteller Dolly Parton; 44th President of the United States Barack Obama; and former national poet laureate, inaugural poet, author and activist Amanda Gorman.

"The Oprah Conversation'' is available now, alongside "Oprah Talks COVID-19" and "Oprah's Book Club" on Apple TV+.

