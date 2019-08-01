On Your Mark, Get Set, Bake! THE GREAT AMERICAN BAKING SHOW: HOLIDAY EDITION Returns to ABC This December

A double dose of "Spice," a dash of Sherry and a pinch of Paul is the perfect recipe for a fifth season of the most delicious show on television as "The Great American Baking Show: Holiday Edition" returns to ABC this December. It was announced today with the help of Rosie's Dessert Spot on the show's official Instagram page @thegreatamericanbakingshow .

The series, which is based on the U.K hit "The Great British Baking Show," will once again showcase bakers from around the country putting their best sweet and savory creations forward as they compete in holiday-themed challenges and eliminations all hoping to be named "America's Best Amateur Baker."

"The Great American Baking Show: Holiday Edition" is hosted by Spice Girl and television personality Emma Bunton and former NFL Chicago Bears defensive tackle Anthony "Spice" Adams. Three-time James Beard Award-winning pastry chef Sherry Yard and expert baker and bestselling cookbook author Paul Hollywood ("The Great British Baking Show") return to judge the decadent and delicious treats these bakers will create while sharing advice and commentary in regard to the bakers' technique and skill.

"The Great American Baking Show" is from Love Productions and developed by Richard McKerrow and Anna Beattie. Executive producers are Richard McKerrow, Faye Stapleton and Simon Evans.





