Olivia Rodrigo, Megan Thee Stallion & More Set to Perform at 2021 AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS

MRC Live & Alternative and ABC today announced the first group of A-list performers set to take the stage at the "2021 American Music Awards," the world's largest fan-voted awards show. With Cardi B in her hosting debut, the AMAs will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 21, at 8:00 p.m. EST/PST on ABC and streaming next day on Hulu.

21st century Pop icons and six-time AMA winners, BTS will take the stage with AMA winner Megan Thee Stallion for the much-anticipated televised world premiere performance of their hit single "Butter." The group, who last performed at the AMAs in 2020 from Korea, could also take home the trophy for the night's top honor, Artist of the Year. Megan Thee Stallion, who released her new album Something For Thee Hotties on Oct. 29, is up for three AMAs this year, including Favorite Trending Song for "Body."

Singer/songwriter Olivia Rodrigo, who leads this year with seven nominations, will take over the stage for a can't-miss performance to mark her AMAs debut. Rodrigo could take home her first AMA ever should she win in any of the categories she's nominated in, including Artist of the Year. Latin global superstar and two-time AMA winner Bad Bunny will return to the AMAs stage for the world premiere performance of "Lo Siento BB:/." Nominated for five awards this year, the reggaeton icon last performed "I Like It" at the AMAs in 2018 alongside J Balvin and 2021 AMAs host Cardi B.

As it approaches its semicentennial anniversary next year, the AMAs represents the top achievements in music, as determined by the fans. A vibrant night of nonstop music, the AMAs features a powerful lineup featuring first-time collaborations and exclusive world premiere performances from music's biggest names - from Pop to Rap to R&B to Country to Latin to K-Pop - and more, as well as memorable moments that live on in pop culture.

As the world's largest fan-voted awards show, the AMAs will air globally across a footprint of linear and digital platforms in over 120 countries and territories. Voting for all awards is now open globally via TikTok. Fans can vote once per category per day by searching "AMAs" on TikTok.

Nominees are based on key fan interactions - as reflected on the Billboard charts - including streaming, album sales, song sales and radio airplay. These measurements are tracked by Billboard and its data partner MRC Data, and cover the time period Sept. 25, 2020, through Sept. 23, 2021. The American Music Awards winners are voted entirely by fans.