Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Official Trailer for Emmy Nominated Reno 911! Returns for PART 2

Article Pixel

OUTSTANDING SHORT FORM COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES

Aug. 18, 2020  

Reno 911! lets viewers ride shotgun with the courageous men and women of the Reno Sheriff's Department as they lay down the law and put it all on the line. The Reno 911! camera doesn't blink - and when danger is near, the Reno Sheriff's Department will be nearer.

Starring: Robert Ben Garant, Thomas Lennon and Kerri Kenney-Silver, Niecy Nash, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Cedric Yarbrough, Carlos Alazraqui, Ian Roberts, Joe LoTruglio and Mary Birdsong

Written and Created by: Robert Ben Garant, Kerri Kenney-Silver, Thomas Lennon

Guest Stars: "Weird Al" Yankovic

Directed by: Tom Lennon, Robert Ben Garant

Produced by: Comedy Central Productions

# of Episodes: 13

Launch Date: August 24, 2020, with new episodes every weekday until September 7, 2020

Season Finale: September 7, 2020


Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You

  • Karen Olivo, Sierra Boggess, & Jeremy Jordan Will Join The Seth Concert Series
  • Home Grown Australia and Songs For a Future Oz Team Up For a Livestream Concert Featuring Musical Theatre Students
  • Live Performance Australia Releases COVID-Safe Guidelines For Auditions, Rehearsals, Performances, and Touring
  • QUARTET Comes to Limelight Theatre This September