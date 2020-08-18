Official Trailer for Emmy Nominated Reno 911! Returns for PART 2
OUTSTANDING SHORT FORM COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES
Reno 911! lets viewers ride shotgun with the courageous men and women of the Reno Sheriff's Department as they lay down the law and put it all on the line. The Reno 911! camera doesn't blink - and when danger is near, the Reno Sheriff's Department will be nearer.
Starring: Robert Ben Garant, Thomas Lennon and Kerri Kenney-Silver, Niecy Nash, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Cedric Yarbrough, Carlos Alazraqui, Ian Roberts, Joe LoTruglio and Mary Birdsong
Written and Created by: Robert Ben Garant, Kerri Kenney-Silver, Thomas Lennon
Guest Stars: "Weird Al" Yankovic
Directed by: Tom Lennon, Robert Ben Garant
Produced by: Comedy Central Productions
# of Episodes: 13
Launch Date: August 24, 2020, with new episodes every weekday until September 7, 2020
Season Finale: September 7, 2020