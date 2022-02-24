OWN's New Unscripted Series MARRY ME NOW Sets Premiere

OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network announced TODAY the premiere of its latest unscripted relationship series, "Marry Me Now," which offers an unexpected twist to marriage. From ITV Entertainment, the hour-long series premieres on Saturday, March 19 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT, following the network's big hit, "Love & Marriage: Huntsville.

The series is hosted by relationship coach and author, Rebecca Lynn Pope, who will guide real-life women ready to take the reins in planning their weddings and proposing to their significant others, all in the hopes of marriage. The series will also stream the same day on discovery+.

"Marry Me Now'' follows eight women from Houston, TX, who are in long-term relationships, but are ready to stop waiting for their significant other. Each week, Rebecca guides one woman as she takes the reins in her relationship, secretly constructing all of the elements for a surprise wedding and culminating with a surprise public proposal to her significant other. All this in just three days. From finding the perfect dress, to breaking the news to both families, the bride-to-be shocks her partner with the proposal, and (hopefully) exchanging vows. Whether or not they make it down the aisle, these women will finally get the clarity they need to move forward and live happily ever after.

"Marry Me Now" joins OWN's popular Saturday night unscripted lineup which includes "Love & Marriage: Huntsville." In 2021, the network was ranked #1 on Saturday nights across broadcast and cable with African American women 25-54 and the #1 cable network with African American women 18-49.

"Marry Me Now" is produced by ITV Entertainment, an ITV America company, and executive produced by Jordana Hochman, Ted Iredell, Caroline Self, Avi Armoza, Odelia Yakir, Zipi Rozenblum and Nehama Cohen. The format was created by Armoza Formats, part of ITV Studios, along with Yakir and Rozenblum, and it is distributed by Armoza.

Watch a teaser here: