OUR EVIL to Receive U.S. Theatrical Release

Uncork'd Entertainment and Dark Star Pictures announce the U.S. theatrical release of Our Evil (Mal Nosso) by Brazil's newest addition to the international horror lineup, Samuel Galli. In his provocative and self-assured debut, Galli pulls from Brazil's religious and folk traditions to produce a spine-chilling possession noir at once familiar and shockingly original.

On the map since its premiere at the 2017 Moscow Film Festival, Our Evil picked up the prize for best Latin American feature at Mexico's Macabro Film Festival and the best director honor at Australia's A Night of Horror Film Festival, having also been a favorite at Spain's Sitges Film Festival, London's FrightFest, New York's Horror Film Festival, and Buenos Aires' Rojo Sangre. The Brazilian production opens in Los Angeles on Friday, May 10 at select Laemmle Theaters, followed by other U.S. cities and a VOD release on Tuesday, May 14.

Our Evil follows Arthur (Ademir Esteves), a former exorcist and doting father preparing for his only daughter's foray into college. Hiding a secret from his own past in order to protect her future, Arthur hires Charles (Ricardo Casella), a professional hitman and amateur serial killer, to help him fight a demonic power he believes is coming to destroy his daughter's soul.

Rooted in a new retro score by Brazilian brothers Gustavo and Guilherme Garbato, Our Evil plays with noir motifs and gritty, handheld realism to offer a piercing personal study reminiscent of Lynch's particular brand of horror. A possible break-out cult hit for fans of foreign scares, Our Evil marks Galli as a promising newcomer to the field.





