Niecy Nash Set To Guest Star in Multiple Episodes of ABC's THE ROOKIE

Niecy Nash ("Reno 9-1-1," "Claws") is set to guest star as Simone Clark in two embedded pilot episodes of the ABC police drama "The Rookie" from eOne and ABC Signature.

Clark is a force of nature, the living embodiment of a dream deferred - and the oldest rookie in the FBI Academy. Her episodes set the stage for a potential untitled spinoff next season allowing the franchise to expand beyond the Los Angeles Police Department. "The Rookie" and the spinoff will exist in the same universe, allowing characters to move back and forth.

In the episode, Officer John Nolan (Nathan Fillion) and the LA division of the FBI enlist the help of FBI trainee Simone Clark when one of her former students is suspected of terrorism following an explosion at a local power station. "The Rookie" airs Sundays (10:01-11:00 p.m. EST) on ABC.

"I'm so excited to guest star on 'The Rookie' and bring Simone Clark to life! She is a spirited and spicy fish out of water," said Nash. "The cast is amazing and I can't wait to play!"

"The Rookie" builds to 9.3 million Total Viewers this season after 35 days of viewing across all linear and digital platforms, marking an increase of +236% over its initial Live+Same Day average.

Niecy Nash is a multitalented Emmy®-winning producer and twice-nominated actress. Her multifaceted career includes roles in HBO's "Getting On," which earned her two Emmy nominations; Netflix's limited Ava DuVernay series, "When They See Us" (which earned her a third Emmy nomination and an NAACP Image award), based on the exonerated Central Park Five; FOX's "Scream Queens," Showtime's "Masters of Sex" and TV Land's "The Soul Man." Nash currently headlines TNT's drama "Claws." She has also expanded her repertoire to include directing.

The protean actress was the host and producer of the Style Network's home makeover show, "Clean House," which became the network's No. 1 program.

Nash is well-known for her role as no-nonsense Officer Raineesha Williams on the hilarious Comedy Central hit "Reno 911!," a half-hour unscripted spoof of "Cops" that aired for six seasons. The show was so popular that it was also spun off into a feature film, "Reno 911: Miami," in 2007. Nash went on to star in her own FOX comedy series, "Do Not Disturb," opposite Jerry O'Connell, in 2008.

Niecy has had featured roles in the films "Selma"; "Guess Who," opposite Bernie Mac and Ashton Kutcher; "Code Name: The Cleaner," opposite Cedric the Entertainer and Lucy Liu; "Not Easily Broken," based on the bestselling book by Bishop T.D. Jakes; and the Walt Disney Pictures summer blockbuster release "G-Force," produced by Jerry Bruckheimer. Most recently, she starred opposite Courtney Vance in Netflix's telefilm "Uncorked."

Nash's television credits are another testament to her talent. Her style, humor and quick wit garnered her a stint as a correspondent on NBC's "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno." She is also well known for her recurring role on the Peabody Award-winning comedy series "The Bernie Mac Show," portraying Bernie's uproarious baby sister, Benita.

Other recurring roles include TV's "Presidio Med," "That's Life," "Popular" and "City of Angels." Also included on her resume are guest-starring roles on such top-rated series as "My Name Is Earl," "Monk," "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation," "Girlfriends," "NYPD Blue," "That's So Raven," "One on One," "Judging Amy" and "Reba."

Additionally, Nash is developing various television and film projects through her own production company, Chocolate Chick, Inc. In her rare spare time, she is devoted to church and participating at charitable functions in support of causes that are close to her heart, including the prevention and awareness of HIV/AIDS, breast cancer, school violence and domestic abuse, among others. In July 2018, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce honored Nash with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame to celebrate her career.

"The Rookie" stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune and Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers.

Alexi Hawley is creator and executive producer. Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Bill Norcross and Terence Paul Winter are executive producers on the series. Entertainment One (eOne) is the lead studio and international distributor of "The Rookie," a co-production with ABC Signature.