Nickelodeon Renews Four Preschool Shows Including PAW PATROL, BUBBLE GUPPIES

Nickelodeon has renewed some of the biggest hits in preschool TV: PAW Patrol, Bubble Guppies, Abby Hatcher and Butterbean's Café. The renewals-a seventh season of PAW Patrol, a fifth season of Bubble Guppies and second seasons of Abby Hatcher and Butterbean's Café-are part of the network's new content slate and ever-expanding powerful preschool portfolio. Nickelodeon is currently home to nine of the top 10 preschool shows on all TV, including number-one ranked PAW Patrol. Year to date, Nick is the number-one basic cable network for Kids 2-5, Kids 2-11 and Kids 6-11.

In the seventh season of PAW Patrol (26 half-hour episodes, produced by Spin Master Entertainment), the heroic pack of pups-Chase, Marshall, Rubble, Skye, Rocky, Zuma, Everest and Tracker-go on super-charged adventures after receiving all-new abilities when a super power replicating baddie, the Copycat, arrives in Adventure Bay. Then, the PAW PATROL travel to Dino Land where they meet new pup and dinosaur expert, Rex. With brand-new rugged Dino Rescue gear, heavy-duty vehicles and tools, the pups are ready for action-packed prehistoric rescue missions. PAW Patrol features a curriculum that focuses on citizenship, social skills and problem solving.

Season five of Bubble Guppies (26 half-hour episodes) will introduce brand-new guppy Zooli, a spunky and smart student, animal expert and fin-tastic friend to the guppies' school class. Together, the guppies will dance, sing, play and learn valuable lessons as they embark on all-new underwater adventures. Set to a soundtrack of catchy, educational Pop songs, Bubble Guppies features a curriculum that infuses the core elements of kindergarten readiness, including math, literacy, the arts, Science and socio-emotional development.

In the second season of Abby Hatcher (26 half-hour episodes, produced by Spin Master Entertainment), Abby and her best Fuzzly friend Bozzly lend a helping hand to some new Fuzzly pals as they explore their incredible hotel home, encounter a shuttle bus full of surprises and zoom off to new locations with ABBY'S souped-up bike and Fuzzly-finding gear. Abby Hatcher features a social-emotional curriculum highlighting empathy, compassion and problem-solving skills.

Season two of Butterbean's Café (20 half-hour episodes) continues to follow Butterbean, her fairy friends-Dazzle, Poppy, and Jasper-and her little sister Cricket, as they use teamwork to successfully run their neighborhood cafe and whip up healthy snacks and sweet treats for the citizens of Puddlebrook. Butterbean's Café showcases creative cooking and features a curriculum with social-emotional lessons that highlight kindness and gratitude, and leadership skills.

Nickelodeon, now in its 40th year, is the number-one entertainment brand for kids. It has built a diverse, global business by putting kids first in everything it does. The brand includes television programming and production in the United States and around the world, plus consumer products, digital, location based experiences, publishing and feature films.





