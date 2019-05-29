Nickelodeon Announces New Cast of ALL THAT!

Nickelodeon today unveiled the brand-new cast of '90s icon, All That, featuring a talented and diverse group of comedians who reflect the spirit and humor of today's generation of kids. Ranging in age from 12-15, each kid brings their own unique comedic skill to the show, from impressions of today's biggest celebrities, to original characters inspired by their lives, to physical comedy sketches. Executive produced by original cast members Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell, All That premieres on Saturday, June 15, at 8:30pm (ET/PT) on Nickelodeon.

The new cast members of Nickelodeon's All That are:

· Ryan Alessi - Born and raised in Chicago, Ryan Alessi, 14, began studying improv comedy at age eight with The Second City Improvisational Comedy Troupe. After moving to Los Angeles, he started studying with The Groundlings and developing his own characters and performing various impressions and accents.

· Reece Caddell - A Denver native, Reece Caddell, 12, started acting at the age of five and began performing sketch comedy when she started a Youtube channel with her two older sisters.

· Kate Godfrey - Kate Godfrey, 15, is an actress, singer and dancer from Scottsdale, Ariz. She began her career in her local community theater at the age of nine and was quickly accepted to the Broadway Youth Ensemble where she performed in New York City.

· Gabrielle Green - Gabrielle Green, 14, moved to Los Angeles to pursue her acting career after studying theatre at BAK Middle School of Performing Arts in West Palm Beach, Fla. Her credits include acting, voiceover work and working as a brand representative.

· Nathan Janak - Originally from Sugar Land, Texas, Nathan Janak, 14, began acting at six years old. In 2016, he participated in a nine-month intensive actor training program and later moved to Los Angeles. Janak has previously been seen as a guest star in Nickelodeon's Henry Danger.

· Lex Lumpkin - Lex Lumpkin, 13, is an actor, singer, writer, impressionist and pianist from Indianapolis. His acting career began two years ago when he played the role of "Stuart" in the Indianapolis Repertory Theater's production of Stuart Little.

· Chinguun Sergelen - Raised in Chicago, Chinguun Sergelen, 13, began acting at age nine. He is a Youth Ensemble member at The Second City Training Center Chicago and Laugh Out Loud Theater.

In the series premiere, the new cast will be joined by original All That cast members Kel Mitchell, Lori Beth Denberg and Josh Server. Beloved roles are reprised in some of the series' most memorable sketches including Mitchell as fast-food slacker "Ed," and Denberg as "Ms. Hushbaum," the hypocritical "Loud Librarian." The episode will also feature a performance by Grammy(R)-nominated multiplatinum powerhouse trio Jonas Brothers of their smash hit "Sucker."

Shot in front of a live studio audience, this season of All That will also feature musical performances from today's hottest artists, including Daddy Yankee, Ally Brooke and Kane Brown, with surprise guests from the worlds of TV, film, comedy and more.

All That was Nickelodeon's longest running live-action series with 171 episodes across 10 seasons from 1994 to 2005. The franchise paved the way for a number of successful spinoffs, including: Kenan & Kel, The Amanda Show and The Nick Cannon Show; the feature-length film Good Burger; as well as audio recordings, books, festival tours, and numerous reunions celebrating the show's impact on Pop culture. All That was created by Brian Robbins and Mike Tollin.

All That is executive produced by Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live), Kel Mitchell (Game Shakers) and Kevin Kay (All That, SpongeBob SquarePants, Lip Sync Battle, LIP SYNC BATTLE Shorties, Yellowstone). Jermaine Fowler (Superior Donuts, Sorry to Bother You) serves as a consulting producer. Production of All That for Nickelodeon is overseen by Shauna Phelan, Senior Vice President, Live-Action Scripted Content.

Nickelodeon, now in its 40th year, is the number-one entertainment brand for kids. It has built a diverse, global business by putting kids first in everything it does. The brand includes television programming and production in the United States and around the world, plus consumer products, digital, location based experiences, publishing and feature films.





