New Puppet Web Series PETUNIA'S PLAYHOUSE Teaches Self-Care in Uncertain Times

Welcome to Petunia's Playhouse! The brand new web series, which premiered Sunday, May 10th, continues to spread a message of self-care and positivity to those struggling with the COVID-19 pandemic. The five-episode season airs Sundays at 1pm EST on the Petunia's Playhouse Youtube Channel, as well as IGTV (@petuniasplayhouseseries).

Petunia's Playhouse is a family-friendly puppet series that features Petunia, her best friend Pumpkin Duck and some of her human friends. Each week, Petunia receives a Video Mail Message from a friend asking for mental health advice, and then shares a new self-care strategy to help her friend (and all of us) cope with the stress of our new "normal": losing our jobs, losing our regular routines, and much, much more.

Petunia's Playhouse was written, produced, puppeteered, shot & edited solely by NYC Actor and Content Creator Laura Kay while in COVID-19 quarantine. The actors featured in the series filmed their segments in their homes and donated their time and resources. The goal of the series is to make self-care accessible to everyone, and to put content out into the world that is bright, positive, and feels like a little hug for your heart. In this time of uncertainty, it's what we all need.

For more information about the show, as well as self-care activities, mental health resources, and info on the creative team, visit www.petuniasplayhouse.net. You can also follow the show on Instagram (@petuniasplayhouseseries) and Facebook.

Creator's Note:

I've been dealing with my mental illness my whole life, and learning how to take care of myself has been a long journey. For so many years, I was ashamed to ask for help, ashamed to take medication, ashamed to be "abnormal," and that stood in the way of me truly being healthy. Once I started going to therapy, treating my mental illness, and finding ways to practice self-care every day, I found it easier to tackle life's toughest obstacles. When this pandemic started, I found myself at a loss. I suddenly had an abundance of time, alone, in my apartment. All of my auditions were cancelled. All of my upcoming projects were cancelled. The arts community as a whole was reeling (and still is as the shut-down extends again and again). I was scared. And then I saw her, sitting on top of my bookshelf: Petunia. A hot pink puppet that brings me joy every single day. Just looking at her makes me happy. And I thought--what if? What if I made something that could help people--people of any age--who are feeling the way I feel right now? I've done the research. I've tried all these things myself and I know they help me...what if they can help others too? And so, Petunia's Playhouse was born. I believe in it so wholeheartedly. xoxo

