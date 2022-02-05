New Movie RICH FLU Set to Star Rosamund Pike

According to Deadline, a new film produced by Pablo Larraín and Juan de Dios Larraín is in the works. The movie, entitled "Rich Flu," will feature award-winning actress Rosamund Pike. It is set to begin shooting by the fall of 2022.

The film takes place during a pandemic, a time not unlike the world of Covid-19 we all live in today. "Rich Flu" surrounds the story of an odd illness that specifically kills off the most powerful people in the world. It begins with the billionaires and works its way through the top financial classes. The disease sends the world into pandemonium as people attempt to minimize their chances of contracting the illness by getting rid of their assets, which no one else will buy out of fear of getting the deadly sickness.

The director is set to be Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia, while the screenwriters are Pedro Rivero and Gaztelu-Urrutia. The film is set to be marketed to international buyers at the virtual European Film Market and domestically.

The 43 year old Rosamund Pike is perhaps most famous for her role in the thriller "Gone Girl" (2014). The British actress was recently seen IN THE DARK comedy, "I Care a Lot," "Jack Reacher," "Pride and Prejudice" (2005), as well as many television credits.

Photo Credits: (via Deadline) Mega