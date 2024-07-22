Netflix's UNTOLD Returning in August With Three New Stories

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The critically acclaimed sports series UNTOLD is returning to Netflix with three all-new stories including deep dives into the murder of Steve “Air” McNair, Michigan Football’s alleged sign-stealing scheme, and U.S. Soccer icon Hope Solo.

New stories will premiere weekly beginning August 20, 2024:

UNTOLD: The Murder of Air McNair directed by Rodney Lucas and Taylor Alexander Ward premieres August 20

UNTOLD: Sign Stealer directed by Micah Brown premieres August 27

UNTOLD: Hope Solo vs. U.S. Soccer directed by Nina Meredith premieres September 3

The critically acclaimed docuseries UNTOLD returns with three new stories, pulling back the curtain on epic tales from the wide (and wild) world of sports. From the shocking murder of a former NFL MVP to COLLEGE FOOTBALL sign-stealing scandals to a complicated icon of women’s soccer, these new stories go well BEYOND THE HEADLINES and upend what we thought we knew.

Premiering weekly, each character-driven story hinges on candid, intimate first-person accounts from those who lived it – to reveal the grit, resilience, heartbreak, and triumph beneath the sweat. UNTOLD captures the excitement of Steve McNair and his Tennessee Titans’ run to the 2000 Super Bowl, as well as unanswered questions surrounding his 2009 murder. Connor Stalions, who gained notoriety in 2023 thanks to his central role in Michigan’s alleged sign-stealing scheme, shares his side of the story that turned him into a viral villain and would forever change college football. And after two tumultuous decades in the public eye, U.S. soccer icon Hope Solo unpacks the unique mix of glory and scandal that accompanied her rise to a level of fame that transcended her sport.

Executive Producers include Chapman Way, Maclain Way; Ben Silverman, Howard T. Owens, and Isabel San Vargas for Propagate; Ryan Duffy; LeBron James, Maverick Carter, Philip Byron, Jamal Henderson, Micah Brown and Jamie Elias for UNINTERRUPTED; Angus Wall for MakeMake.

