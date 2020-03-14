Netflix's RED NOTICE Suspends Production Due to Coronavirus
Netflix's Red Notice has halted production due to the coronavirus outbreak. Production is expected to resume in two weeks. The film will star Gal Gadot, Ryan Reynolds and Dwayne Johnson.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Netflix will continue to pay the cast and crew while the film is on the two-week hiatus.
Johnson took to Instagram to explain the situation.
"It's my privilege to speak eye to eye with our entire crew to help give a little clarity and guidance, as the most important thing right now is for us to get everyone home to their concerned families," Johnson said. "Gotta protect our babies, spouses, loved ones and elderly."
Watch the full video below:
We are pressing pause on our @netflix production of RED NOTICE effective this Monday for the next two weeks. It's my privilege to speak eye to eye with our entire crew to help give a little clarity and guidance, as the most important thing right now is for us to get everyone home to their concerned families. Gotta protect our babies, spouses, loved ones and elderly. We'll continue to monitor and assess this situation closely to make the best decisions for our families first and then our businesses. We're a resilient nation who ultimately, will always rise to the occasion to be accountable and work together to overcome whatever hardship lies in front of us. Our country will do its job, as the rest of the world will do theirs. Everyone please stay healthy, vigilant, safe and let's protect one another. We're all in this - together. DJ @sevenbucksprod @flynnpictureco @Netflix
A post shared by therock (@therock) on Mar 14, 2020 at 11:06am PDT