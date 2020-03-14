Netflix's RED NOTICE Suspends Production Due to Coronavirus

Netflix's Red Notice has halted production due to the coronavirus outbreak. Production is expected to resume in two weeks. The film will star Gal Gadot, Ryan Reynolds and Dwayne Johnson.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Netflix will continue to pay the cast and crew while the film is on the two-week hiatus.

Johnson took to Instagram to explain the situation.

"It's my privilege to speak eye to eye with our entire crew to help give a little clarity and guidance, as the most important thing right now is for us to get everyone home to their concerned families," Johnson said. "Gotta protect our babies, spouses, loved ones and elderly."

Watch the full video below:





