Netflix to Premiere New Joel Kim Booster Comedy Special

Netflix has debuted the trailer for Joel Kim Booster: Psychosexual. The comedy special will premiere globally on Netflix on June 21.

Filmed at Catch One in Los Angeles, Joel Kim Booster makes his Netflix comedy special debut with Psychosexual. In a uniquely crafted three set act; Booster discusses learning the cultural nuances of being Asian as he gets older, shares his preference for threesomes with tips for successful masturbation and his fascination for human sexuality and much more.

Executive produced by Joel Kim Booster, Zack Freedman, Tony Hernandez, Séamus Murphy-Mitchell, Brooke Posch, and Doron Max Hagay, the special was directed by Doron Max Hagay.

Watch the new trailer here: